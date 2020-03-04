Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 4 March 2020

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 11:36 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
  2. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
  3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his statements and policies?
  4. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: Does she stand by the target she set on Radio New Zealand on 4 September last year that she would have a $400 million progressive home ownership scheme up and running this year; if so, exactly when this year will it be up and running?
  5. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister for the Environment: What reports has he received on the quality of water in New Zealand’s rivers and its impact on beaches?
  6. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Is he confident that the border controls in place for the management of COVID-19 coronavirus are adequate and were put in place at the appropriate time?
  7. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: How many briefings on Auckland light rail has he received that have been copied to the Minister for Infrastructure since October 2017, and has the NZ Infra proposal for Auckland light rail ever involved a 99-year contract between the Crown and NZ Infra?
  8. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs: How is the Government improving returns for default KiwiSaver fund customers?
  9. Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Minister of Foreign Affairs: Has he alerted the Prime Minister to the possibility that Hon Shane Jones’ recent comments, including “I think the number of students that have come from India have ruined many of those institutions”, might cause embarrassment and tension in our relationship with India?
  10. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
  11. CHLÖE SWARBRICK to the Minister of Finance: Can he confirm it is his view that “the reality is fossil fuel investments are likely to be investments in stranded assets”?
  12. Hon JACQUI DEAN to the Minister of Conservation: Does she agree with the Speech from the Throne that “There will be no new mines on conservation land”?

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Shane Jones As The Liability No-one Needs To Bear Anymore


New Zealand First has needed a diversion after weeks of bad coverage over its dodgy handling of donations, but it really, really doesn’t need what Shane Jones has chosen to provide. According to Jones, New Zealand has too many people from New Delhi, Indian students are “ruining” our education system, and anyone who thinks otherwise is just some young whippersnapper from “Ngati Woke”..Spare me. All of this trolling underlines the deadweight that Jones is for New Zealand First, for his parliamentary colleagues, and for the country as a whole... More>>


 

COVID-19 Response: PM's Remarks 02/03/20:

Video of PM Ardern’s Post Cabinet Press Conference is available here: New Zealand Labour Party - #LIVE: Post-Cabinet Press Conference 2 March 2020 Today Cabinet was focused on the response to protect NZers from COVID-19 ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:


