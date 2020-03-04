Parliament: Oral Questions - 4 March 2020
Questions to Ministers
- Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
- WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his statements and policies?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: Does she stand by the target she set on Radio New Zealand on 4 September last year that she would have a $400 million progressive home ownership scheme up and running this year; if so, exactly when this year will it be up and running?
- Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister for the Environment: What reports has he received on the quality of water in New Zealand’s rivers and its impact on beaches?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Is he confident that the border controls in place for the management of COVID-19 coronavirus are adequate and were put in place at the appropriate time?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: How many briefings on Auckland light rail has he received that have been copied to the Minister for Infrastructure since October 2017, and has the NZ Infra proposal for Auckland light rail ever involved a 99-year contract between the Crown and NZ Infra?
- Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs: How is the Government improving returns for default KiwiSaver fund customers?
- Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Minister of Foreign Affairs: Has he alerted the Prime Minister to the possibility that Hon Shane Jones’ recent comments, including “I think the number of students that have come from India have ruined many of those institutions”, might cause embarrassment and tension in our relationship with India?
- Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
- CHLÖE SWARBRICK to the Minister of Finance: Can he confirm it is his view that “the reality is fossil fuel investments are likely to be investments in stranded assets”?
- Hon JACQUI DEAN to the Minister of Conservation: Does she agree with the Speech from the Throne that “There will be no new mines on conservation land”?