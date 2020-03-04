Parliament

Easier Voting Becomes Law

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 11:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

People who find out on election day they are not on the electoral roll or their details are not up to date will now have their vote counted.

Parliament today passed the Electoral Amendment Bill which means the same rules applying during the advanced voting period will apply on election day. Voters can enrol and cast a vote at the same time. The Bill also allows for voting booths in supermarkets and malls on Election Day and for votes to be counted at a different place to the voting booth.

“We’ve made it easier for New Zealanders to exercise their democratic right to vote. Last election, around 19,000 potential voters were disenfranchised on voting day as they weren’t enrolled, and thousands more didn’t have their votes counted because their details weren’t up to date,” Minister of Justice Andrew Little says.

“That won’t be repeated this year,” says Andrew Little.

The Bill also means in the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes if there is disruption on election day.

The Bill makes changes to special votes that will improve vote issuing and counting processes at the 2023 general election.

The Bill will be followed by changes to the Electoral Regulations to improve the efficiency and timeliness of overseas, postal and dictation vote issuing and processing.

Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

Covid-19: Third Case Confirmed In NZ

MOH: The third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a New Zealand resident. The third case is an Auckland man in his 40s who has close family, also New Zealand residents, who have recently returned to this country after visiting Iran ... More>>

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

