Lisa Whyte National’s Candidate In New Lynn

Lisa Whyte has been selected as National’s candidate in New Lynn for the 2020 General Election.

Lisa is currently the Deputy Chair of Upper Harbour Local Board of Auckland Council and has been involved in public service roles for the past 15 years.

“I am honoured and excited to be chosen to contest New Lynn for National and I would like to thank the National Party for their support,” Ms Whyte says.

“The boundary changes are making this electorate really interesting and I can’t wait to get stuck into the new areas of the New Lynn electorate.

“New Lynn has been in the firing line under this Labour, Greens, NZ First Government, with the Regional Fuel Tax, further petrol taxes and the rising cost of living, people are working hard but aren’t getting ahead.

“The people here work extremely hard, they deserve a Government that will make life easier for them, that will keep the cost of living down and will put them and their families first.

“They don’t expect a lot, they just want to see their fair share of investment.

“Despite these added costs, despite paying for a regional fuel tax, they’re not seeing any improvement. Life is harder under Ardern/Peters/the Greens.

“New Lynn deserves a Government that won’t waste its hard-earned tax dollars on experimental projects like KiwiBuild and light rail instead of on the roads they’re paying extra for.

“A National Government will get rid of the Regional Fuel Tax and keep taxes low. It will take care of your taxes and spend them wisely investing in Health, Education and infrastructure in a way that ensures results.

“National is the only Party that has the experience in managing our economy to ensure it’s growing and meeting the needs of you and your family.

“I’ll be fighting hard to earn New Lynn’s trust and ensure we don’t waste another three years under a Government Kiwis can’t afford.”

