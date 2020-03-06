Parliament

Celebrating Women For International Women’s Day

Friday, 6 March 2020, 8:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter wants to ensure all women’s contributions are valued as she looks ahead to International Women’s Day (Sunday 8 March 2020).

“This International Women’s Day I acknowledge everyone who is working every day to help women and girls achieve their potential in Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Julie Anne Genter.

“This Government is making a difference for New Zealand women.

“We have delivered to ensure women are paid fairer in record pay settlements for female dominated workforces, and have reduced the gender pay gap in the public service to the smallest gap since government started measuring it.

“We have boosted the minimum wage by $1.95 since taking office. Women make up 60 percent of minimum wage workers, so these increases have really benefited the female workforce.

“New parents have benefited from increased paid parental leave to 26 weeks (from 1 July 2020).

“We are particularly committed to doing better for wāhine Māori with the Mana Wāhine kaupapa inquiry claim progressing and the Government proactively addressing issues raised.

“This International Women’s Day, let’s ensure all women’s contributions are recognised and valued. There are many hours of unpaid work carried out by women in the home, in schools, and in the community across New Zealand.

“I wish to use this day to celebrate all of the women who are the centre of our communities and not always recognised,” Julie Anne Genter said.

