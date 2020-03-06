New Zealand First Condolences After The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters today sends his condolences to Jeanette Fitzsimons family and friends after the sad news this morning that Jeanette had passed away.



“Jeanette was a hugely significant figure in the formation of the Green Party, a tireless advocate for the environment, and a leader who carried herself with great dignity and conviction, said Mr Peters.



“Helping to forge a new political party and going on to lead it for 14 years is a fulsome contribution that is respected by parties across the political spectrum. Jeanette was an authentic person and skilled politician.



“Our sympathies go out to the Green Party, who will be keenly feeling her loss today,” stated Mr Peters.

