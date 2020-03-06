Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Jo Hayes National’s Candidate In Mana

Friday, 6 March 2020, 6:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Jo Hayes has been selected as National’s candidate in Mana for the 2020 General Election.

Ms Hayes has been a National MP since 2014 and this term she has been the National Party’s spokesperson for Māori Development.

“I’m incredibly humbled to be selected as National’s candidate in Mana and I’d like to thank the local National members here for their support,” Ms Hayes says.

“Mana is tightknit community and I’m looking forward to getting out and earning their trust. The people here are hard workers and they expect their Government to spend their tax dollars wisely.

“Under Labour, Greens and NZ First the cost of living continues to rise, with rents and petrol prices up, and no sign of relief in sight.

“In contrast, National has the economic knowledge to grow the economy, keep the cost of living down and spend taxes wisely and in a way that sees results.

“Mana needs a National Government. Simon Bridges leads an experienced, strong team that is focused on the issues affecting New Zealanders.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the campaign trail and ensuring we don’t waste another three years under the current Government.”

Biographical Notes: Jo Hayes

Joanne (Jo) Hayes is a National List Member of Parliament since 2014. She has previously stood for National in Dunedin South in 2011, and Christchurch East since 2014.

Jo is of Ngati Porou, Ati Haunui-a-Pāpārangi, and Rangitāne ki Wairarapa descent, and is married to Pat with two sons and three grandchildren, and has family dotted throughout the Mana electorate.

Jo attended Rangiwahia Primary School and Wanganui Girls College before going to Massey University.

Before entering Parliament, Jo held executive level positions in the health, social services and education sectors, and was the Director of Community Relations for UCOL in Whanganui.

Jo entered Parliament in 2014 and has been a strong voice for Māori both inside Government and across Parliament. This term Jo has held the Māori Development, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations and Whanau Ora portfolios.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Coronavirus:How Prepared Is NZ?

New Zealand joined 48 other countries affected by the novel coronavirus last week when health authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 case. The news prompted panic buying of supplies in some places, but it had long been expected... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:



Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 