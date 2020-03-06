Jo Hayes National’s Candidate In Mana

Jo Hayes has been selected as National’s candidate in Mana for the 2020 General Election.

Ms Hayes has been a National MP since 2014 and this term she has been the National Party’s spokesperson for Māori Development.

“I’m incredibly humbled to be selected as National’s candidate in Mana and I’d like to thank the local National members here for their support,” Ms Hayes says.

“Mana is tightknit community and I’m looking forward to getting out and earning their trust. The people here are hard workers and they expect their Government to spend their tax dollars wisely.

“Under Labour, Greens and NZ First the cost of living continues to rise, with rents and petrol prices up, and no sign of relief in sight.

“In contrast, National has the economic knowledge to grow the economy, keep the cost of living down and spend taxes wisely and in a way that sees results.

“Mana needs a National Government. Simon Bridges leads an experienced, strong team that is focused on the issues affecting New Zealanders.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the campaign trail and ensuring we don’t waste another three years under the current Government.”

Biographical Notes: Jo Hayes

Joanne (Jo) Hayes is a National List Member of Parliament since 2014. She has previously stood for National in Dunedin South in 2011, and Christchurch East since 2014.

Jo is of Ngati Porou, Ati Haunui-a-Pāpārangi, and Rangitāne ki Wairarapa descent, and is married to Pat with two sons and three grandchildren, and has family dotted throughout the Mana electorate.

Jo attended Rangiwahia Primary School and Wanganui Girls College before going to Massey University.

Before entering Parliament, Jo held executive level positions in the health, social services and education sectors, and was the Director of Community Relations for UCOL in Whanganui.

Jo entered Parliament in 2014 and has been a strong voice for Māori both inside Government and across Parliament. This term Jo has held the Māori Development, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations and Whanau Ora portfolios.

