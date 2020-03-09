Parliament

National’s economic plan: Regulation Reduction

Monday, 9 March 2020, 10:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National Party Leader Simon Bridges has today released the first of part of our five-part economic plan as we head towards the election.

“I have been clear that National will have a comprehensive economic plan which will include regulation reduction, tax relief, an infrastructure package, a small business package and a families’ package.

Today I released the first part of this plan, our Regulation Reduction package which has five pillars:

• A bonfire of regulations
• Appointing a Minister for Regulatory Reduction
• Repealing and replacing the RMA
• Simplifying the Anti-Money Laundering legislation
• Introducing a Health and Safety common sense test

“National wants businesses to thrive and not be strangled by red tape, regulation and bureaucracy.

“Unnecessary red tape and regulation is getting in the way of a stronger economy. It’s holding us back from having more money in our pockets, lower daily costs and affordable housing.

“Our bonfire of regulation will ensure we get rid of 100 regulations in our first six months and that for every regulation introduced, two are removed. To oversee this, I will be appointing a Senior Cabinet Minister as Regulatory Reduction Minister.

“Governments need to be able to move quickly around regulation. National showed how fast it can move when we were in Government with the establishment of a regulatory regime for Rocket Lab which allowed New Zealand to join the space race.

“Regulation Reduction is the first part of our five point economic plan. National can be trusted to run the economy, to help it thrive in the good times and steady the ship when there are troubled waters.

“Only National will introduce polices that will put more money in your pocket, make it easier for businesses to operate and keep our families and communities safer.”

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2003/Nationals_Economic_Plan__Regulation_Reduction_Package.pdf

