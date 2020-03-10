Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 10 March 2020

Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
  2. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Is he confident that Government is taking the necessary steps to preserve jobs and strengthen the economy?
  3. Hon JAMES SHAW to the Minister of Conservation: How will the goal of predator-free status by 2050 be achieved in Aotearoa New Zealand?
  4. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by his statement in relation to the coronavirus outbreak that New Zealand has “amongst the toughest restrictions in the world”; if so, how is he defining “toughest”?
  5. JAMIE STRANGE to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
  6. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Has the Ministry of Transport recommended to him that the NZ Infra proposal for Auckland light rail should be selected as the preferred delivery partner for the project, and what advice, if any, has the ministry provided about a start date for construction of the project?
  7. SIMON O'CONNOR to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): Can he confirm that almost 15,000 New Zealanders are currently waiting for a State house, and that the waiting list is more than double what it was when the National-led Government left office?
  8. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: How will the decision to make COVID-19 a quarantinable disease help keep the public safe?
  9. MELISSA LEE to the Minister for Ethnic Communities: Does she stand by her statement that “The Government is committed to the wellbeing of New Zealand’s ethnic communities”?
  10. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Minister for Social Development: Has she received any advice from the Ministry of Social Development on how the coronavirus outbreak will affect forecasts of the number of people on Jobseeker Support; if so, what did the advice state?
  11. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister for Small Business: What action has the Government taken to help small businesses be paid promptly?
  12. NICOLA WILLIS to the Minister for Social Development: How many families had received support from Work and Income under the childcare assistance programme in the year ended June 2019, and how does this compare with the number of families who received that support under a National-led Government in the year ended June 2017?

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


