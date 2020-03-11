Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister Of Conservation Pays Tribute To A Conservation Great, Sir Rob Fenwick

Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 5:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

 

Sir Rob Fenwick’s contribution to conservation is impossible to quantify. He is someone who changed the way New Zealanders work together and think about our natural world.

The Minister of Conservation, Eugenie Sage paid tribute to Aucklander Sir Rob Fenwick who died today.

“One of Sir Rob’s strengths was his ability to bring people together – from the business world , Treaty partners, and farmers controlling possums, rats and stoats on their land to be predator free.

“Sir Rob recognised the need to engage everyone in the conservation, knowing this was the only way we can reverse the decline of New Zealand’s precious indigenous plants and wildlife. He understood and encouraged action at a grass and flax roots level. If there was any sign of people coming together for nature and the environment, Sir Rob was right in there.”

“Sir Rob was an inspirational and early champion of the predator-free movement, highlighting the benefits of a Predator Free New Zealand at every opportunity, both in strengthening communities and restoring the dawn chorus. The value of his legacy will increase as more and more New Zealanders trap rats, possums and stoats in their backyards, and local reserves, and as we control and eradicate predators in the backcountry.

“Sir Rob and his influence on conservation was everywhere. He was Chair of Kiwis for Kiwi and Predator Free NZ Trust, and a director of Crown charitable company Predator Free 2050 Ltd. He forged partnerships with the Department of Conservation, businesses, iwi, councils, philanthropic and community organisations. These partnerships continue to shape the future of conservation in New Zealand.

“He was a passionate advocate and change agent for more sustainable business practices, for reducing waste to landfill, for protecting the climate and for connecting people to work together for common goals.

“Sir Rob was a man before his time. My deepest sympathies are with Sir Rob’s wife Jennie, his children and the wider Fenwick family. New Zealand has lost a special person,” Eugenie Sage said.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed at women, when they are at their most vulnerable. Australia, not usually known for its radical defence of women’s rights, has already passed laws to create safe zones around abortion clinics , and last year the High Court of Australia dismissed a challenge to the Safe Access Zones Act... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:



A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 