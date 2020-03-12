New Hamilton – Auckland Commuter Train To Begin In August

The new Hamilton – Auckland passenger train will start running on 3 August, Transport Minister Phil Twyford announced today.

The Te Huia service will consist of two morning trains from Hamilton, with two return evening trains each week day and a single return train on Saturday.

“As the Waikato and Auckland grow closer together, this new passenger train will become a crucial connection between these two major centres.

“It will allow up to 300 people to get to and from Auckland each day, helping reduce congestion on our highways and transport emissions.

“Not only will it take the stress out of driving, the carriages will be comfortable and equipped with Wi-Fi, which will allow passengers to use the two-hour, twenty-minute travel time productively.”

Phil Twyford said the new service is part of a wider Government vision to enable development along the Hamilton-Auckland growth corridor and connect New Zealand’s fastest growing job hubs.

“The South Auckland/North Waikato area is growing and it’s important that we are thinking about the big picture and develop the right infrastructure to unlock that growth.

“Our Government is already investing $618 million to electrify the rail lines in South Auckland out to Pukekohe and build railway stations in Drury, which will support a whole new future town there.

“The Ministry of Transport also has work underway to investigate options for rapid rail between Hamilton and Auckland,” Phil Twyford said.

The Hamilton – Auckland services has received funding through the NZ Transport Agency for five years. Over that period the service will be assessed to see where improvements can be made.

