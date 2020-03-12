Ahuriri Hapū Claims Settlement Bill Passes First Reading



The Ahuriri Hapū Claims Settlement Bill had its first reading in Parliament today nearly four years after a deed was signed between iwi and the Crown.

“It’s taken a long time but it is great we are in the final phase of affirming the role of Ahuriri Hapū of Ngāti Kahungunu in the central Hawkes Bay” the Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, Hon Andrew Little has announced.

“This settlement lays the foundation for a stronger economic and cultural future for the generations of Ahuriri Hapū to come,” Andrew Little said.

Ahuriri Hapū are based in and around Napier and are made up of seven hapū: Ngāti Hinepare, Ngāti Mahu, Ngāti Matepu, Ngāti Pārau, Ngāti Tawhao, Ngai Te Ruruku, and Ngāti Tu. Mana Ahuriri Trust, their post-settlement governance entity, has approximately 1,400 adult members.

The first reading follows the Waitangi Tribunal report recommending the introduction of the Ahuriri Hapū Claims Settlement Bill with Mana Ahuriri Trust agreeing to hold new trustee elections prior to the Bill’s enactment.

The Bill gives effect to the Ahuriri Hapū Deed of Settlement signed on 2 November 2016. The settlement includes a Crown apology, $19.5 million in financial and commercial redress including the right to buy shares in the Kaweka and Gwavas Crown Forest Licensed lands.

Ahuriri Hapū cultural redress includes Heipipi Pa and Conservation House in Napier being vested and arrangements giving the Hapū a role in the management of Ahuriri Estuary which promotes its protection and enhancement for present and future generations.

A copy of the Ahuriri Hapū Claims Settlement Bill is available at https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/bills-and-laws/bills-proposed-laws/document/BILL_93632/ahuriri-hap%C5%AB-claims-settlement-bill and the Ahuriri Hapū Deed of Settlement is available at https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/Ahuriri-Hapu

Ka eke te Pire Whakataunga Kerēme a ngā Hapū o Ahuriri i tana pānuitanga tuatahi

I tēnei rā tonu i te Pāremata, i pānuitia te Pire Whakataunga Kerēme a ngā Hapū o Ahuriri i tana pānuitanga tuatahi, tata tonu ki te whā tau i muri mai i te tāmokohanga o te whakaaetanga i waenganui i te iwi me te Karauna.

Ka pānuitia e te Minita mō ngā Whiriwhiringa Tiriti o Waitangi, e Hōnore Andrew Little, ““Kua roa engari he rawe te ekenga ki te pae whakamutunga o te whakatūturutanga i te tūranga o ngā Hapū o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Ahuriri, ki te pokapū o Te Matau a Māui”.

“Ka whakatakoto te whakataunga nei i te tūāpapa kia pakari ai ā-tauhoko, ā-ahurea te anamata mō ngā whakatupuranga o ngā Hapū o Ahuriri e haere ake nei,” hei tā Andrew Little.

Kei te rohe o Ahuriri ngā Hapū o Ahuriri e tau ana, ā, e whitu rawa ngā hapū: Ko Ngāti Hinepare, ko Ngāti Mahu, ko Ngāti Matepu, ko Ngāti Pārau, ko Ngāti Tawhao, ko Ngāi Te Ruruku, me Ngāti Tu. E tata tonu ana ki tōna 1,400 ngā mema taipakeke o tō rātou rūnanga whakahaere i muri mai i te whakataunga, o Mana Ahuriri Trust.

Ka whai te pānuitanga tuatahi i te pūrongo a Te Rōpū Whakamana i te Tiriti o Waitangi, tērā te tūtohu nei kia whakaurua te Pire Whakataunga Kerēme a ngā Hapū o Ahuriri. Ā, ka whakaae hoki te Mana Ahuriri Trust ki te whakahaere i ētahi pōti kaitiaki hou i mua i te whakamanatanga o te Pire.

Ka whakamana te Pire i te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga a ngā Hapū o Ahuriri, tērā te tāmokohia rā i te 2 o Whiringa-ā-Rangi 2016. Kei te whakataunga ko te whakapāha a te Karauna, e $19.5 miriona hei whakatika hapa pūtea, hei whakatika hapa tauhokohoko, ā, ko te tikanga hoko i ētahi hea o ngā whenua i Kaweka me Gwava i tautapangia hei Ngahere Kāuru Whai Raihana.

Ka hopukina ki te whakatika hapa ahurea ko te tukunga o Heipipi Pā, o Conservation House i Ahuriri hoki, ā, me ētahi whakaritenga kia whai wāhi ai ngā Hapū ki te whakahaerenga o te Wahapū o Ahuriri. Mā reira e tautokona ai te tiakitanga ōna, te whakapaitanga ōna mō ngā whakatipuranga ōnaianei, o āpōpō hoki.

Kei https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/bills-and-laws/bills-proposed-laws/document/BILL_93632/ahuriri-hap%C5%AB-claims-settlement-bill tētahi kape o te Pire Whakataunga Kerēme a ngā Hapū o Ahuriri, ā, kei https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/Ahuriri-Hapu te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga a ngā Hapū o Ahuriri.

