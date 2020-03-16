Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Liam Kernaghan National’s New Candidate In Dunedin South

Monday, 16 March 2020, 9:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Liam Kernaghan has been selected as National’s candidate in Dunedin South to contest the 2020 General Election.

Liam is currently the senior political advisor to Simon Bridges and the New Zealand Solo bagpiping champion.

“I am incredibly humbled and excited to be chosen as National’s candidate and would like to thank the Party for their support.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the streets and earning South Dunedin’s trust.

“Dunedin South deserves a strong, reliable voice in Parliament. The people here are working hard to get ahead.

“But under Labour, the Greens and NZ First life has got harder. Their household budgets are getting tighter, rents are up almost $70 a week in Dunedin and despite the talk, petrol prices are still high.

“Right now Dunedin South needs a National Government.

“National has the experience to responsibly manage the economy to ensure it meets the needs of all New Zealanders.

“A National Government would prioritise spending in Health, Education and Infrastructure, would focus on keeping taxes low and relieving the pressure on household budgets.

“Simon Bridges leads a motivated team that knows the issues affecting New Zealanders and will deliver for them.

“Having worked for Simon Bridges, I’ve seen up close his intellect and understanding of what truly matters to New Zealanders.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the campaign trail and ensuring Dunedin South doesn’t waste another three years under Labour, the Greens and Winston Peters.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Prime Minister: NZ Imposing Hard Border Controls To Prevent COVID-19 Spread


As of midnight tomorrow every person arriving in New Zealand apart from those coming from the Pacific islands will have to self- isolate, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says[...] She said the measures - in effect as of midnight Sunday - will be reviewed in 16 days and there will be more measures and advice for self isolation next week.... More>>

PM’s Statement in Full


The full Cabinet met this afternoon to make a range of significant decisions to further protect the health of New Zealanders and reduce the threat of transmission of COVID-19 in New Zealand.More>>

 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 