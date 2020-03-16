Liam Kernaghan National’s New Candidate In Dunedin South

Liam Kernaghan has been selected as National’s candidate in Dunedin South to contest the 2020 General Election.

Liam is currently the senior political advisor to Simon Bridges and the New Zealand Solo bagpiping champion.

“I am incredibly humbled and excited to be chosen as National’s candidate and would like to thank the Party for their support.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the streets and earning South Dunedin’s trust.

“Dunedin South deserves a strong, reliable voice in Parliament. The people here are working hard to get ahead.

“But under Labour, the Greens and NZ First life has got harder. Their household budgets are getting tighter, rents are up almost $70 a week in Dunedin and despite the talk, petrol prices are still high.

“Right now Dunedin South needs a National Government.

“National has the experience to responsibly manage the economy to ensure it meets the needs of all New Zealanders.

“A National Government would prioritise spending in Health, Education and Infrastructure, would focus on keeping taxes low and relieving the pressure on household budgets.

“Simon Bridges leads a motivated team that knows the issues affecting New Zealanders and will deliver for them.

“Having worked for Simon Bridges, I’ve seen up close his intellect and understanding of what truly matters to New Zealanders.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the campaign trail and ensuring Dunedin South doesn’t waste another three years under Labour, the Greens and Winston Peters.”

