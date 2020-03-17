Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Parliament: Oral Questions - 17 March 2020

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 11:34 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister of Foreign Affairs: How is the Government working with other countries in its response to COVID-19?
  2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
  3. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What recent announcements has he made about the Government’s economic response to the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic?
  4. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
  5. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What is the Government doing to support New Zealand businesses that are struggling with the economic impact of COVID-19?
  6. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: How is the Government supporting public health services in New Zealand to respond to COVID-19?
  7. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his statements and policies?
  8. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: What was the average wait-time for Healthline yesterday, and is he confident in the Government’s ability to track those who are self-isolating for COVID-19?
  9. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: What is the Government doing to support people to self-isolate to stop the spread of COVID-19?
  10. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Is he confident that the health system is well prepared for a coronavirus outbreak?
  11. Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister for Small Business: Does he stand by all the Government’s actions and statements regarding small business?
  12. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Revenue: What tax measures has he announced to support businesses affected by COVID-19?

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Office of the Clerk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Prime Minister: Economic Support Package Announced


The Coalition Government has launched the most significant peace-time economic plan in modern New Zealand history to cushion the impact of COVID-19 in the fight to support Kiwis’ jobs and the domestic economy from the virus.
The $12.1 billion package is worth 4% of GDP, a larger plan than that implemented in response to the Global Financial Crisis and comparatively larger than relief packages announced to date in Australia, the UK and the US...More>>

 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 