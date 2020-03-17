Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT Welcomes Economic Response To COVID-19

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 2:46 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT Leader David Seymour has welcomed the Government’s support for businesses, workers and the health system.

“Given the Government’s decision to require travellers to self-isolate, and the inevitability of a recession, it was critical that the Government step in to provide wage subsidies and other support to preserve jobs and keep businesses afloat”, says Mr Seymour.

“Our health system must have capacity to respond to a global public health emergency, so it is positive to see a significant injection into healthcare at this time.

“It is puzzling, however, that the Government is continuing next month’s minimum wage increase while giving wage subsidies to business. Government should first do no harm, and this Government should stop increasing costs on businesses before giving them more money to meet those costs.

“More generally, the Government could have gone further on tax and regulatory relief than it has. As ACT suggested this morning, it could have put a moratorium on new regulations for 12 months.

“It is also disappointing that the Government is making permanent changes to welfare while the COVID-19 crisis is upon us. ACT believes that a crisis should not be a time that permanent changes are made.

“It may be important to boost benefits as a form of stimulus during a crisis, but the crisis does not justify permanent benefit increases. Increasing benefit levels and spending an extra $2.4 billion over the next four years will eventually require higher taxes to pay for it.

“As I said this morning, COVID-19 shouldn’t be used as an excuse to permanently expand the size and scope of government. But that is exactly what is happening.

“We accept that government expenditure will rise during this crisis, but it must return to pre-crisis levels as soon as possible.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Economic Support Package Announced


The Coalition Government has launched the most significant peace-time economic plan in modern New Zealand history to cushion the impact of COVID-19 in the fight to support Kiwis’ jobs and the domestic economy from the virus.
The $12.1 billion package is worth 4% of GDP, a larger plan than that implemented in response to the Global Financial Crisis and comparatively larger than relief packages announced to date in Australia, the UK and the US...More>>
(Photo Credit: RNZ/Dom Thomas)

ALSO:



 
 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 