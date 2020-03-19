Govt announces aviation relief package
Hon Phil Twyford Minister of Transport MP
for Te Atatū
Minister of Transport
MP
for Te Atatū
PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT
Transport Minister Phil Twyford today outlined
the first tranche of the $600 million aviation sector relief
package announced earlier this week as part of the
Government’s $12.1 billion COVID-19 economic response.
The initial part of the aviation package aims to secure the operators of New Zealand’s aviation security system, and includes:
• Financial support to airlines to pay passenger-based government charges for the next 6 months ($163 million) and to cover Airways related fees for the next six months ($37 million),
• Any fee rises or pricing reviews from agencies that charge fees at the border (Ministry for Primary Industries, Civil Aviation Authority, Aviation Security Service, Customs, Airways) are put on hold for 12 months,
•
Financial support for Airways with in the face of declining
revenue ($70 million).
Phil Twyford says the
Government recognises airlines and airports are being hit
hard by the global COVID-19 pandemic and the package is
about helping to keep money in their pocket.
“We
are moving quickly to help by stepping in to fund things
like traffic control and security screening that the
aviation industry normally pay themselves and stopping any
increases to fees for the next year. This package will see
the Government temporarily fund these services while
airlines experience customer decline.
“These first
steps are designed to ensure the essentials of the aviation
system continue to run, help keep airlines in New Zealand
and encourage them to increase services faster during the
eventual recovery.
“We are also committing to
working with the sector and the CAA to ensure there is no
red tape stopping airlines ramping services back up when
international conditions improve.
“I’ve been
speaking with industry leaders frequently and will continue
to be in regular contact to make sure they have the support
they need.
“This is just the start and further initiatives will be developed with the sector to keep critical air freight flowing and our airports open,” Phil Twyford said.