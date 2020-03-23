Increased Measures Supported By National

National supports the Government’s decision to move the country towards Level 4 of the Covid-19 alert system over the next 48 hours and to extend the economic package for all businesses, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“This is an unprecedented situation and we support any measures that will protect the health and safety of New Zealanders.

“I understand that this will be a worrying and stressful time for New Zealanders. I encourage everyone to stay calm and follow the rules that are now in place.

“We will work in a supportive and constructive way with the Government in the interests of bringing New Zealand through this crisis together.

“I have offered the Government the services of our MPs and staff to assist where we can.

“We are pleased to see the cap lifted for all businesses to receive support. This is the right thing to do.

“We want to do all we can to protect the health of New Zealanders and ultimately our economy and livelihoods.

“The Opposition will continue to play an important role to ensure the best decisions are being made in the interests of all New Zealanders.”

