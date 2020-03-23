ACT Welcomes Government's Measures To Fight COVID-19

“The Government has made the right call by moving New Zealand to Alert Level 3 immediately and to Alert Level 4 in 48 hours”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Now is the time for all New Zealanders to support the measures announced by the Prime Minister this afternoon.

“We will take a significant economic hit, but we give ourselves the chance to fully eradicate the virus, save lives, and avoid even greater economic consequences down the road.

“It is up to all of us to do everything in our power to reduce the spread of the virus.

“The Government is making critical, high-stakes decisions with limited information in a fluid situation.

“The role of Parliament in these circumstances is to be supportive and to offer constructive criticism.

“ACT will continue to perform this role as the parliamentary opposition and as a servant of the New Zealand public.”

