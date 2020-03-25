Canada, Australia, Chile, Brunei And Myanmar Join NZ And Singapore In Committing To Keep Links Open

Canada, Australia, Chile, Brunei and Myanmar have joined forces with New Zealand and Singapore by committing to keep supply chains open and remove any existing trade restrictive measures on essential goods, especially medical supplies, in the face of the Covid-19 crisis.

Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker today welcomed the announcement.

“I welcome the commitment made by Canada, Australia, Chile, Brunei and Myanmar in joining New Zealand and Singapore to help ensure our citizens can access the important goods and medical supplies we need in this time of global crisis,” David Parker said.

“It is important we have assurance from some of our key partners that trade lines between us will remain open, including via air and sea freight, to facilitate the flow of goods including essential supplies.

“Trade policy on its own can’t solve the problems and challenges we face, but it can and must be part of the solution. We are thinking about next steps to give practical and swift effect to our shared commitment to address the global pandemic through global cooperation.”

JOINT MINISTERIAL STATEMENT BY AUSTRALIA, BRUNEI DARUSSALAM, CANADA, CHILE, THE REPUBLIC OF THE UNION OF MYANMAR, NEW ZEALAND AND SINGAPORE

The COVID-19 pandemic is a serious global crisis. As part of our collective response to combat COVID-19, Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, New Zealand and Singapore are committed to maintaining open and connected supply chains. We will also work closely to identify and address trade disruptions with ramifications on the flow of necessities.

We recognise that it is in our mutual interest to ensure that trade lines remain open, including via air and sea freight, to facilitate the flow of goods including essential supplies.

We affirm the importance of refraining from the imposition of export controls or tariffs and non-tariff barriers and of removing any existing trade restrictive measures on essential goods, especially medical supplies, at this time.

We are committed to working with all like-minded countries to ensure that trade continues to flow unimpeded, and that critical infrastructure such as our air and seaports remain open to support the viability and integrity of supply chains globally.

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Australia, Senator the Hon Simon Birmingham

Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II, Brunei Darussalam, Hon Dato Dr Amin Liew Abdullah

Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, Canada, Hon Mary Ng

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chile, Teodoro Ribera

Union Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, The Republic of the Union of Myanmar, ThaungTun

Minister for Trade and Export Growth, New Zealand, Hon David Parker

Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore, Hon Chan Chun Sing

© Scoop Media

