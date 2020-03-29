Truck Drivers Need Support From Govt

New Zealand’s truck drivers are working round the clock to keep our shelves stocked with essential goods and they deserve support, National’s Transport spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“Truck drivers are working long hours to ensure essential items are available at a time when we need them most. At the very least they should be able to buy a coffee and some food to keep them going on the road.

“The Department of Internal Affairs has told councils to keep public toilets open for truck drivers. Councils need to be adhering to this and ensuring facilities are in a good state for truck drivers to use.

“At times like this our truck drivers play a vital role in ensuring the supply and delivery of items essential to maintaining our wellbeing and society.

"Many of these drivers are working through the night and don’t even get the opportunity to go home every night.

“The Government should show some flexibility and fairness to allow them the support they deserve.”

