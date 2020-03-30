National Taking Constructive Approach To Select Committee

National will be taking a constructive and principled approach to scrutinising the Government’s response to Covid-19 through the Epidemic Response Committee, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“It’s important there is strong scrutiny of our nation’s response to this pandemic as it will affect future generations, both in terms of lives but also in terms of the billions of dollars being spent.

“I see our role as asking the questions that New Zealanders want answered. I’ve been flooded with correspondence from New Zealanders who want answers on a wide variety of topics related to the response.

“Over the first couple of days we will be looking particularly into our health response with the Minister of Health and Director-General of Health both appearing in front of the Committee. And then our economic response with the Minister of Finance and Secretary of the Treasury also coming in.

“We will also be questioning the Government in regards to the response from Police, Civil Defence and Customs.

“We are dealing with, and making decisions, that will affect generations. The constructive scrutiny provided by this Committee will make our country’s response to Covid-19 a better and a stronger one.”

