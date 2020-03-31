State of National Emergency extended

Hon Peeni Henare Minister of Civil Defence



The State of National Emergency to help stop the spread of COVID-19 has been extended for a further seven days, Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare said.

The initial declaration on March 25 lasted seven days and can be extended as many times as necessary.

“Since we went into isolation as a nation most New Zealanders have done the right thing and stayed at home to break the chain of transmission, which saves lives,” Peeni Henare said.

“Extending the State of National Emergency ensures we have all the resources, support and powers we need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

“This includes ensuring our civil defence emergency management workers can carry out critical work during this time including managing roads, traffic and public places, issuing first aid, and providing food, shelter and accommodation.

“But this global pandemic has also called on every New Zealander to make sacrifices in their daily lives and we thank them for that,” Peeni Henare said.

Each week, the Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management will provide the Minister with advice on whether the State of National Emergency should be extended again. This will include consideration of the current COVID-19 Alert Level, as Alert Levels decisions and State of Emergency decisions are complementary to each other, but one does not dictate the other.

