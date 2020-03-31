Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

COVID-19 Committee Produces New Information On Govt Response

Tuesday, 31 March 2020, 3:09 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The first sitting of the Epidemic Response Committee, held today, produced a number pieces of new information”, according to ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Director-General of Health and the Minister of Health, under questioning, made a number of concessions and commitments about how the Government will manage the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“I asked the Minister and the Director-General why they had shut down butchers, bakers, and fresh fruit and vegetable stores. The Director-General provided very limited reasons (for example, that the one in, one out policy could not work for such stores, despite being required for dairies), and suggested the criteria would change in the coming days. If true, it would be a major win for common sense and fighting COVID-19. It makes no sense for people to travel further to bigger and busier stores because their local is closed.

“The Minister of Health said weekly and monthly publications have not been suppressed, and reassured us that, notwithstanding requirements around packaging hygiene, there is no restriction on any media outlet. This is a major win for a free media at this time.

“Both the Minister and the Director-General suggested they will heed the calls of Sir David Skegg to begin planned epidemiological studies very soon. The Minister said the Government is considering starting survey testing, similar to what is done for the flu, very soon. Lowering the Alert Level too soon or remaining at Alert Level 4 for too long would both be extremely costly mistakes. It is critical the Government invests in data and testing to inform such decisions as soon as possible.

“The Minister said he is open to putting in place a portal system where people with the supply of existing technologies such as PPE, as well as new technologies such as testing technology, can make their offerings to government.

“The Committee also published a letter from a lawyer, Dr Tony Ellis, stating that the Department of Corrections has acted illegally by restricting the right of prisoners to be visited by an MP or lawyer.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our (Fatal?) Shortage Of Ventilators

With a few honourable exceptions there has been a striking lack of focus on the (insufficient) number of ventilators in our intensive care units – and an almost complete absence of overt urgency about acquiring and/or building more of them. Ventilators are literally the difference between life and death for seriously ill Covid-19 patients. Arguably, this shortfall is more vital than having enough PPE gowns, masks and gloves, important as those are...More>>

ALSO:



 
 


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 