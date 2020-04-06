Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Rushing Electoral Law Change Under Lockdown Wrong

Monday, 6 April 2020, 7:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government has its priorities wrong by rushing through controversial law changes to give prisoners the vote while the country is in lockdown, National’s Electoral Law spokesperson Nick Smith says.

“The rush to pass this Bill contradicts the Prime Minister’s public assurances when Parliament was shut down that only urgent matters would be progressed.

“The Electoral Amendment Bill had its first reading on March 18th during extended sittings. The Government has shortened the normal six month Select Committee process to less than three months despite the unfolding Covid-19 pandemic.

“Justice Minister Andrew Little last week insisted the Justice Select Committee progress this Bill during the lockdown and refused to support any extension of time. This is despite the Minister telling the Committee officials would not be able to provide the usual quality of departmental report, nor be able to respond fully to information requests on the Bill by the committee.

“Justice Select Committee Chair and Labour MP Meka Whaitiri has used the Chair’s powers to set the closure date for submissions and stated she intends video conferencing submission hearings in the week of 13 April while the nation is still in lockdown.

“The Chair has ignored National’s objections in three video conference discussions with myself as the Deputy Chair. The other two Bills before the committee on sexual violence and protecting emergency responders have more relevance to the Covid-19 emergency but are proposed for extensions of time.

“It is unreasonable for New Zealanders to be expected to make rushed submissions on the this Bill when the nation is in crisis. It is worse when the Government openly states that officials won’t be able to do their normal job on the Bill.

“National MPs are working hard to support constituents during this time and shouldn’t be diverted from that work to fast-track this narrow law change. I have a tsunami of constituent problems, the most ever in my 30-years as an MP, on issues like access to Covid-19 testing, access to flu vaccines for seniors, personal protective equipment, support for seniors essential shopping, specialised foods for children, housing for the homeless and families and businesses accessing financial support.

“I call on the Justice Minister to reconsider and defer the Bill until New Zealand is through this national emergency and Parliament is back to normal.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having to explain to employers (and to the public) just how unfairly the burden of such a response would fall. Basically, if you’re on a salary in six figures, a 10-15% haircut can still be worn fairly lightly. If you’re employed at or below the median wage, losing 10% of your income can be a hammer blow... More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 