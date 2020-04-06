Parliament

Select Committee Will Continue To Probe Response

Monday, 6 April 2020, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Epidemic Response Committee will reconvene this week to further examine the health and economic response to Covid-19 being taken by the Government, Leader of the Opposition and Committee Chair Simon Bridges says.

“Scrutiny of the Government’s response is crucial to ensuring New Zealand is responding to this crisis as best we can. Last week the committee pushed the Government to ensure more testing was being carried out and to clarifying whether police had the right powers.

“This week I will question whether we should have proper quarantining at the border. A large number of cases are coming in from overseas and National will continue to push for strict quarantine measures to be put in place.

“Tomorrow we will again be joined by Sir David Skegg, a professor from Otago University. He gave valuable insights last week into the health response. We will also question Health Minister David Clark and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

“On Wednesday we will have an economic focus. Former Chief Executive of BusinessNZ Phil O’Reilly will be our independent expert and we will question a range of leaders from industries including ports, tourism and agriculture.

“On Thursday we will examine the response from the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Education.

“The Epidemic Response Committee will continue to ask the questions that New Zealanders want answered so we can ensure the highest standards of health care and a fast economic recovery from this crisis.”

