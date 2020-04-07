Statement from David Clark

Hon Dr David Clark

Minister of Health

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT



Last night as part of my preparation for the Epidemic Response Committee, I provided the Prime Minister with a complete picture of my activity outside my home during Alert Level 4.

That included the fact that on the first weekend of the Alert Level 4 lockdown I drove my family approximately 20 kilometres from our house in Dunedin to Doctor’s Point Beach for a walk.

This trip was a clear breach of the lockdown principles of staying local and not driving long distances to reach recreation spots.

As the Health Minister it’s my responsibly to not only follow the rules but set an example to other New Zealanders.

At a time when we are asking New Zealanders to make historic sacrifices I’ve let the team down. I’ve been an idiot, and I understand why people will be angry with me.

I’ve apologised to the Prime Minister for my lack of judgement and offered her my resignation.

In the interest of full disclosure, since the lockdown began I have also driven my family to a walking track approximately 2 kilometres from our house for a walk and gone for occasional runs, all of which were local and within the rules, and one bike ride which is already in the public domain.



