National Launches Petition For Mandatory Quarantining At Border

Tuesday, 7 April 2020, 1:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The National Party is calling on the Government to require all people arriving in New Zealand to undergo at least 14 days of mandatory quarantine, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“A large number of diagnosed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand have come in from overseas. For the lockdown to have been worthwhile we need ensure those coming into New Zealand are quarantining properly.

“Experts and clinicians across the country have been calling for this for weeks. National has echoed those calls.

“The feedback from the public has been overwhelmingly in favour of this. It’s time the Government listened to the experts and all New Zealanders about this issue.

“All arriving passengers should be housed at an appropriate facility, tested for the virus and monitored there for 14 days after arrival, or longer if they are still experiencing symptoms.

“We’ve heard too many examples of people who are meant to be self-isolating not following the rules.

“Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield conceded at the Epidemic Response Committee that someone could land in New Zealand and be at the supermarket later that day.

“We view this as an urgent matter, so the petition will be open for just 24 hours before we present it to the Government.

“New Zealanders are sacrificing a lot for this lockdown. Fathers have missed the births of their babies, funerals to farewell loved ones haven’t gone ahead and livelihoods have been destroyed. For this to have been worthwhile we need to ensure the virus has no further chance of spreading.”

