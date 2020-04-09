Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Committee To Continue Asking Questions NZers Want Answers To

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Epidemic Response Committee will resume on Tuesday to continue probing the Government’s response to Covid-19, Opposition Leader Simon Bridges says.

“The Committee has been pushing for more information to be released by the Government. Today we got more information about how schools may not resume when Level 4 is lifted and we pushed for more information about how the Ministry of Social Development is preparing for a rise in unemployment.

“On Tuesday next week we will hear from Australia’s Chief Medical Officer - Professor Brendan Murphy and Singapore’s Director of Medical Services – Professor Kenneth Mak. We will draw on their experiences and expertise to see what lessons New Zealand can learn.

“We’ll again hear from Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh will also appear before the committee.

“Wednesday will have a focus on the media with former NZ Herald Editor in Chief Gavin Ellis appearing as our independent expert. We’ll hear from representatives from Stuff, NZME, TVNZ, Mediaworks, Radio NZ, NBR, Newsroom and the Spinoff. Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister Kris Faafoi will also appear.

“We are aware of the important role the fourth estate is playing in keeping New Zealanders informed during this crisis. Following the closure of Bauer Media we want an insight into how falling advertising revenue is affecting them.

“On Thursday Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, CTU President Richard Wagstaff, Trade Minister David Parker and Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford will all appear.

“As a country, we need to be seriously thinking about how we will emerge from the lockdown and start the economic recovery. The committee will do all it can to push to the Government to do this as effectively as possible.”

The committee will be livestreamed on the Epidemic Response Committee’s dedicated page on the Parliament website.

https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/sc/scl/epidemic-response/

It will also be streamed on the Parliament Facebook page and broadcast on Parliament TV.

https://www.facebook.com/NZParliament/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rationing Of PPE Gear, Masks And Everything Else

From the outset, the perceived need to ration our scarce resources seems to have driven the response to Covid-19. Rationing still appears to be limiting the ability of nurses and other frontline workers to access and routinely wear the PPE gear they need to do their job safely. Initially at least, we were also rationing the public’s access to Covid-19 testing. We also continue to pick and choose among the scientific evidence to justify advising the public against the need for them to wear masks…. If it hasn’t done so already, this trend will end up eroding public confidence in the Ministry of Heath assurances that hey don’t worry people, we have enough PPE gear, testing kits and masks to go around. Counter factual : if we’re rationing it, we haven’t got enough... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 