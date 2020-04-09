Committee To Continue Asking Questions NZers Want Answers To

The Epidemic Response Committee will resume on Tuesday to continue probing the Government’s response to Covid-19, Opposition Leader Simon Bridges says.

“The Committee has been pushing for more information to be released by the Government. Today we got more information about how schools may not resume when Level 4 is lifted and we pushed for more information about how the Ministry of Social Development is preparing for a rise in unemployment.

“On Tuesday next week we will hear from Australia’s Chief Medical Officer - Professor Brendan Murphy and Singapore’s Director of Medical Services – Professor Kenneth Mak. We will draw on their experiences and expertise to see what lessons New Zealand can learn.

“We’ll again hear from Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh will also appear before the committee.

“Wednesday will have a focus on the media with former NZ Herald Editor in Chief Gavin Ellis appearing as our independent expert. We’ll hear from representatives from Stuff, NZME, TVNZ, Mediaworks, Radio NZ, NBR, Newsroom and the Spinoff. Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister Kris Faafoi will also appear.

“We are aware of the important role the fourth estate is playing in keeping New Zealanders informed during this crisis. Following the closure of Bauer Media we want an insight into how falling advertising revenue is affecting them.

“On Thursday Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, CTU President Richard Wagstaff, Trade Minister David Parker and Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford will all appear.

“As a country, we need to be seriously thinking about how we will emerge from the lockdown and start the economic recovery. The committee will do all it can to push to the Government to do this as effectively as possible.”

The committee will be livestreamed on the Epidemic Response Committee’s dedicated page on the Parliament website.

https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/sc/scl/epidemic-response/

It will also be streamed on the Parliament Facebook page and broadcast on Parliament TV.

https://www.facebook.com/NZParliament/

