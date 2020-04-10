Parents Should Have Support In Post-natal Recovery

Mothers deserve support when they give birth and should be allowed to have a nominated partner present for post-natal recovery, National’s Social Development spokesperson Louise Upston says.

“Currently some DHBs are only allowing a birthing partner to be present during labour, but they must be gone for post-natal care.

“Becoming a mum is an exciting time, but can also be overwhelming and frightening. While precautions need to be taken for Covid-19, mothers still deserve to have their birthing partner present for support during the post-natal stage.

“Many of these DHBs are allowing a support person to stay with a terminal patient for the duration of their care. There shouldn’t be a different rule for the end of life that doesn’t apply at the start of life.

“Birthing partners who have been in the mother’s isolation bubble should be allowed to stay there.

“National urges the Minister of Health to be caring and compassionate and allow all mums to have a nominated support person with them following birth during the post-natal period. By offering this support we can help families get off to a good start.”

