Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Police And Aviation Security Patrol Lockdown

Saturday, 11 April 2020, 1:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Officers from Police and the Aviation Security Service are teaming up to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 lockdown and provide community reassurance about safety and law enforcement.

At least 270 Avsec officers are working alongside Police for reassurance patrols at supermarkets and to carry out compliance checks at quarantine and isolation centres in some hotels, said Transport Minister Phil Twyford and Police Minister Stuart Nash.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the support Avsec is providing to Police as part of a coordinated all-of-Government response to COVID-19,” said Mr Nash.

“The officers help ensure that only essential businesses are open and that people who are outside their home are observing the rules around physical distancing and only going out for essential services.

“All Avsec officers are experienced uniformed security officers. They are used to face-to-face interactions with the public and explaining and enforcing the law. Their powers are more limited than those of sworn Police officers, but they can be called on to assist constables if required.

“Staying home saves lives. The support from Avsec will free up uniformed Police officers to focus on other core frontline duties, such as crime prevention, enforcement and prosecution.

“We are stronger when we work together. Police are in ongoing discussions with other agencies like Customs and Immigration, who are also prepared to step up to assist with law enforcement. The Defence Force remains on standby too”, Mr Nash said.

“The Avsec teams are drawn from airports in Dunedin, Queenstown, Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland. The officers in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch will join Police to also visit hotels where people are being held in quarantine and isolation,” said Mr Twyford.

“Avsec and Police already work well together at airports and I am proud of the support these officers are providing during this global pandemic.

“The safety of all Police and Avsec staff is a priority. Avsec officers will not be deployed in situations that may put their safety at risk. Before they are deployed they take part in a special induction programme complemented by on-site and pre-deployment briefings. They also have access to Personal Protective Equipment when needed.

“Law enforcement and border control authorities are very focused on stamping out the virus to protect the health of the country, which will in turn protect the health of businesses and workers’ jobs,” Mr Twyford said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rationing Of PPE Gear, Masks And Everything Else

From the outset, the perceived need to ration our scarce resources seems to have driven the response to Covid-19. Rationing still appears to be limiting the ability of nurses and other frontline workers to access and routinely wear the PPE gear they need to do their job safely. Initially at least, we were also rationing the public’s access to Covid-19 testing. We also continue to pick and choose among the scientific evidence to justify advising the public against the need for them to wear masks…. If it hasn’t done so already, this trend will end up eroding public confidence in the Ministry of Heath assurances that hey don’t worry people, we have enough PPE gear, testing kits and masks to go around. Counter factual : if we’re rationing it, we haven’t got enough... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 