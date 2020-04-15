Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

All Green Ministers Will Opt-in To 20% Pay Reduction

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party will opt-in to the voluntary 20% pay reduction for Ministers outlined by the Prime Minister today.

Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said today:

“We thought it was important that Green Ministers demonstrated that we are in this together, and there was unanimous support for us to opt-in to this reduction.

“We would like to make it clear that the Green Party have long had a policy that pegs the pay of parliamentary wages to the median wage.

“This means that no matter the circumstance, through the good and the bad, our pay reflects what is being experienced in the community. We do not think that pay should be pegged to the mood of the parliament of the day.

“We’ll continue to push for that model but in the meanwhile will be opting-in to this reduction across all of our Ministers. At this exceptionally challenging time it is the right thing to do.

“We are in unprecedented times and it is clear we need to send a signal that we are all in this together.

“We will work to ensure these cuts do not extend to those in public service on lower pay.

“It is those on higher incomes that must do the heavy lifting, so we are all equally playing our part”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Argument Over Whether Lives Or Livelihoods Are More Important

It is hardly business as usual, but this week is shaping up to be all about business and its needs, how the economy will emerge from lockdown on April 23, and what kind of challenges business will face when we do. Today, Treasury has released seven “ scenarios” of the likely impact of Covid-19 on the economy and employment. These are not forecasts, but something somewhat more nebulous. Essentially, Treasury has modelled a wide range of the theoretical alternative realities the country now faces, in terms of GDP and unemployment – and who knows ? It seems we could be in for something between a light sprinkling of rain on jobs and GDP, and a howling blizzard... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 