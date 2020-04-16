Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Trade can help economy rebound, rebuild and recover

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 11:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Parker
Minister for Trade and Export Growth

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT

Trade can help New Zealand to rebound, rebuild and recover from the COVID 19 pandemic, Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker said.

“Trade alone can’t deliver the recovery but it is crucial to our economy, with one in four New Zealanders’ jobs dependant on trade.

“We’re taking steps to support the health response to COVID-19 that support exporters and that will help New Zealand rebuild and recover in the medium term.’

They include the recently-announced commitment, alongside Singapore, G20 members Canada and Australia, and a number of other nations to keep trade open, especially in medical supplies and equipment and other essential services, as some countries implement protectionist measures, David Parker told the Epidemic Response Committee today.

New Zealand and Singapore took that a step further yesterday, with an initiative to drop tariffs on a range of essential goods and medical supplies and expedite trade in essential medicines and other products needed as part of the COVID-19 response.

Other steps include the rescue of Air NZ with a loan facility worth $900m, which includes measures to secure freight links with important markets, and funding of more than $300m to support and maintain freight links.

“Right now our focus is on keeping trade flowing and maintaining critical supply chains to ensure New Zealanders have access to the essential goods they need – including medicine and PPE - and keeping New Zealand goods flowing to our trading partners,” David Parker said..

“Global cooperation – not national protectionism - is the best way to address this global challenge.

“We’re supporting exporters to meet the new challenges they are facing and continuing work on further trade deals. During the lockdown New Zealand and the EU have held a round of FTA ‘virtual negotiations’ by video conferencing.

“These are challenging times for trade. The World Trade Organisation’s Forecast, released on 8 April, predicts world goods trade will fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020.

But Australia and New Zealand’s exports are forecast to decrease by between 6.4% and 15.6% in 2020, because of the proportion of our exports that are agriculture and processed food, which are expected to decrease by less than manufactured products and services with international tourism, transport and education particularly hard hit.

Our overall goods exports, concentrated in the primary sector, were in fact 2% higher in March 2020 than in March 2019. Dairy exports were up 7%, meat exports 10% and seafood exports 7%, though forestry exports were down 36%.

A 2021 recovery in global trade is predicted, but depends on the duration of the virus outbreak and the effectiveness of WTO members’ policy responses.

There is also potential for trade disruption as a result of global supply chain or shipping disruption, including increased freight costs, and from protectionist subsidies by overseas governments.

“Trade links are central to New Zealand’s ability to address COVID-19, and for us to flourish as we recover from its impact on our people and our economy. Our exports and our broad trade agenda are central to that recovery,” David Parker said.


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Argument Over Whether Lives Or Livelihoods Are More Important

It is hardly business as usual, but this week is shaping up to be all about business and its needs, how the economy will emerge from lockdown on April 23, and what kind of challenges business will face when we do. Today, Treasury has released seven “ scenarios” of the likely impact of Covid-19 on the economy and employment. These are not forecasts, but something somewhat more nebulous. Essentially, Treasury has modelled a wide range of the theoretical alternative realities the country now faces, in terms of GDP and unemployment – and who knows ? It seems we could be in for something between a light sprinkling of rain on jobs and GDP, and a howling blizzard... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 