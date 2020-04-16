Thanking Essential Workers Art competition launched

MP for Hutt South Chris Bishop has today launched a special children’s art competition in conjunction with the Hutt Art Society to thank Lower Hutt’s essential workers who are going above and beyond during this very tough time for the city.

Lower Hutt children in years 1-8 are being invited to create a piece of art to say “thank you” to our essential workers while they’re at home and unable to attend school. The artwork will be forwarded onto essential workers on a regular basis, and prizes awarded for the best artwork in each year level.

The Hutt Art Society will be supplying judges for the competition, collating the entries and displaying artwork in the Odlin Gallery when the lockdown is over, and it is safe to do so.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our young people to say “thank you” to the thousands of dedicated essential workers in the Hutt including doctors, nurses, police officers, cleaners, supermarket staff, truck drivers, and many more who are all continuing to work to keep us safe and well. It is also a chance for young people, most of who are confined to their bubbles at home during the lockdown to get those creative juices flowing!

Leon Ramakers of the Hutt Art Society says they’re delighted to be involved with the initiative.

“Our Mission is to support grassroots art in the Hutt community, and what better way than through a fun competition for our budding young artists. I can’t wait to see what our very talented young people come up with”, Leon said.

Instructions for entering:

• Photos or scans of artwork can be sent to huttartcentre@gmail.com. Please include a title of the work, the name of the submitter, year at school and what school the child attends

• Children should attend a school in, or currently reside, in the Hutt Valley

• The artwork can be in any form, but should be focused on essential workers and saying “thank you” or “thanks”

• The competition is for children currently in years 1-8 (roughly students aged 5-13)

• Entries open Friday 17 April and close Friday 15 May.

During the lockdown, entries will be showcased digitally on Chris Bishop’s Facebook page and the Hutt Art Centre’s Facebook page.

Sponsorship is being sought from the Hutt community for prizes for each year level. “If you’re keen to back a fun local initiative, please get in touch”, says Chris.

“We’re really excited about this initiative and we hope the Hutt gets behind it. Get those entries in so that we can share with all the hardworking essential workers in the Hutt”, say Chris and Leon.”





© Scoop Media

