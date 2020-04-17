Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Help for superannuitants and beneficiaries stuck oveseas

Friday, 17 April 2020, 3:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Hon Carmel Sepuloni
Minister for Social Development
Hon Tracey Martin
Minister for Seniors

Government helps superannuitants and beneficiaries stuck overseas

Over two and a half thousand New Zealanders stranded overseas who receive Superannuation, Veteran’s Pension or a main benefit, will keep being paid with a temporary relaxation in policy, Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today.

Changes will be introduced from 20 April 2020 and be in place for six months.
Carmel Sepuloni said these temporary changes will give relief to those senior New Zealanders and beneficiaries trying to return home but are unable to due to the strict global travel restrictions and border closures in place to fight COVID-19.

“Payments from MSD generally stop when a person leaves the country. However from Monday, policy is to pay or resume payments on hold or stopped from the date that they had expected to return to New Zealand in circumstances where their return home was impeded by COVID-19 restrictions.”

Seniors Minister Tracey Martin said the changes will help all those superannuitants who have been caught by the shutdown in international travel.

“In the current situation, where it’s very difficult for people to return home, it makes sense to relax these rules and provide support,” she said.

Carmel Sepuloni adds that the MSD has been proactive in responding to impacts of COVID-19 by applying new ways of working to support more New Zealanders than ever before.

“But we are also aware we have superannuitants and beneficiaries that require flexibility and commitment to their well-being during this unprecedented time.”

MFAT is currently providing its largest ever consular assistance programme to help New Zealanders return home. Since 14 March, when the Government advised New Zealanders to avoid non-essential travel overseas around 80,000 New Zealand citizens and permanent residents returned to New Zealand. However many remain stranded offshore.

Currently, there are 764 superannuitants and 1,871 beneficiaries overseas with suspended payments.

EDITORS NOTES:
The types of assistance available under the COVID-19 New Zealanders Stranded Overseas Support Programme will include resumed payments of:

• Main benefit
• New Zealand Superannuation
• Veteran’s Pension; and
• Supplementary assistance, including Accommodation Supplement, Child Disability Allowance, Disability Allowance, Orphan’s Benefit, Temporary Additional Support, Unsupported Child’s Benefit, Winter Energy Payment and Temporary Accommodation Assistance.

The Ministry of Social Development will be able to grant assistance where:
• the applicant was, immediately before leaving New Zealand, entitled to receive a domestic payment of one the benefits or pensions covered
• but for the applicant’s absence, they would remain entitled to receive payment of the domestic rate of the benefit, New Zealand Superannuation or Veteran’s Pension; and
• the applicant was unable to return to New Zealand on their intended return date because of the effects of COVID-19.

Payments made under the Programme will be equivalent to what applicants would have received if they had been in New Zealand – the Programme is fiscally neutral as a result. People will receive support under the Programme up until the point that they return, or could feasibly return, to New Zealand.

New Zealanders who believe they may be eligible for support under the Programme can find more information on Work and Income’s website and those whose payments are on hold will need to apply for assistance under the Programme.
The programme expires on 20 October 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Search For Covid-19 Vaccines, And Our Media Woes

The government always ran the risk that if its lockdown succeeded in saving lives, it would be open to the criticism that it cried wolf. Success = overkill. Well, this has to be one of the downsides of being an island nation, and effectively remote from a global reality where tens of thousands of people are dying from this virus. In mid-March, the modelling predicted that the same could happen here, if strict measures to suppress the virus were not taken. Arguably, we should now be celebrating the fact that the lockdown has worked, and that we’ve got to this crossroads point with relatively little loss of life... More>>


ALSO:



 
 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 