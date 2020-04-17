Help for superannuitants and beneficiaries stuck oveseas



Hon Carmel Sepuloni

Minister for Social Development

Hon Tracey Martin

Minister for Seniors

Government helps superannuitants and beneficiaries stuck overseas

Over two and a half thousand New Zealanders stranded overseas who receive Superannuation, Veteran’s Pension or a main benefit, will keep being paid with a temporary relaxation in policy, Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today.

Changes will be introduced from 20 April 2020 and be in place for six months.

Carmel Sepuloni said these temporary changes will give relief to those senior New Zealanders and beneficiaries trying to return home but are unable to due to the strict global travel restrictions and border closures in place to fight COVID-19.

“Payments from MSD generally stop when a person leaves the country. However from Monday, policy is to pay or resume payments on hold or stopped from the date that they had expected to return to New Zealand in circumstances where their return home was impeded by COVID-19 restrictions.”

Seniors Minister Tracey Martin said the changes will help all those superannuitants who have been caught by the shutdown in international travel.

“In the current situation, where it’s very difficult for people to return home, it makes sense to relax these rules and provide support,” she said.

Carmel Sepuloni adds that the MSD has been proactive in responding to impacts of COVID-19 by applying new ways of working to support more New Zealanders than ever before.

“But we are also aware we have superannuitants and beneficiaries that require flexibility and commitment to their well-being during this unprecedented time.”

MFAT is currently providing its largest ever consular assistance programme to help New Zealanders return home. Since 14 March, when the Government advised New Zealanders to avoid non-essential travel overseas around 80,000 New Zealand citizens and permanent residents returned to New Zealand. However many remain stranded offshore.

Currently, there are 764 superannuitants and 1,871 beneficiaries overseas with suspended payments.

EDITORS NOTES:

The types of assistance available under the COVID-19 New Zealanders Stranded Overseas Support Programme will include resumed payments of:

• Main benefit

• New Zealand Superannuation

• Veteran’s Pension; and

• Supplementary assistance, including Accommodation Supplement, Child Disability Allowance, Disability Allowance, Orphan’s Benefit, Temporary Additional Support, Unsupported Child’s Benefit, Winter Energy Payment and Temporary Accommodation Assistance.

The Ministry of Social Development will be able to grant assistance where:

• the applicant was, immediately before leaving New Zealand, entitled to receive a domestic payment of one the benefits or pensions covered

• but for the applicant’s absence, they would remain entitled to receive payment of the domestic rate of the benefit, New Zealand Superannuation or Veteran’s Pension; and

• the applicant was unable to return to New Zealand on their intended return date because of the effects of COVID-19.

Payments made under the Programme will be equivalent to what applicants would have received if they had been in New Zealand – the Programme is fiscally neutral as a result. People will receive support under the Programme up until the point that they return, or could feasibly return, to New Zealand.

New Zealanders who believe they may be eligible for support under the Programme can find more information on Work and Income’s website and those whose payments are on hold will need to apply for assistance under the Programme.

The programme expires on 20 October 2020.

