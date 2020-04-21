National Supports The Resumption Of Parliament

The National Party supports the resumption of Parliament from next week, Shadow Leader of the House Gerry Brownlee says.

“Tomorrow, the Business Committee will discuss ways in which Parliament can convene and maintain the new social distancing rules as required under level 3 restrictions.

“We understand it is the Government’s intention to pass several pieces of legislation intended to facilitate a response to situations caused by Covid-19. We understand it’s also the Government’s intention to hold a Question Time on each sitting day.

“Before the Budget can be read on May 14, subject select committees need to report their financial reviews to facilitate a financial review debate in the House.

“National MPs, where possible, will travel to Wellington and be rostered in and out of the House to facilitate Question Time and the passage of legislation.

“We do not support Zoom arrangements for Parliamentary debates.

“We look forward to ongoing constructive discussions with the Business Committee and we hope that in this current environment the Government makes all Covid-19 related legislation available to the Opposition as soon as it is prepared.”

© Scoop Media

