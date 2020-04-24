Parliament

Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To The Regulatory System For Transport

Friday, 24 April 2020, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Transport and Infrastructure Committee

The Transport and Infrastructure Committee is calling for submissions on the Regulatory Systems (Transport) Amendment Bill.

The bill is a vehicle for small regulatory fixes that are intended to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the regulatory system for transport. It intends to achieve this by:

· addressing duplication, gaps, errors, and inconsistencies in transport legislation

· ensuring regulators are able to keep the regulatory system up to date and relevant

· removing unnecessary compliance costs.

The bill would enable land and maritime transport Rules, through the usual Rule making process, to include transport instruments. A specified person, which could be the New Zealand Transport Agency or the Director of Land Transport (a role that would be established by the Land Transport (NZTA) Legislation Amendment Bill), or the Maritime Transport Authority or Director of Maritime Transport, could then establish and maintain the transport instrument. Examples of what a transport instrument could do include listing standards, controlling activities, setting requirements, procedures, or means of compliance.

The bill would also clarify powers of exemption from secondary legislation (including the revocation of exemptions) and make amendments to other minor regulatory stewardship matters.

These amendments would not justify standalone bills, but are more significant than amendments generally included in a statutes amendment bill. The bill is part of a series of activities described in the Transport Regulatory Stewardship Plan for 2019 – 22, which aim to support the regulatory system for transport.

Some of the changes in the bill complement changes being made in the Land Transport (NZTA) Legislation Amendment Bill, which is also being considered by the Transport and Infrastructure Committee.

Tell the Transport and Infrastructure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 1 June 2020.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

