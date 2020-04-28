Landlords And Small Businesses Need Help Too

The Government needs to help landlords and small businesses with debt and mounting costs or thousands of businesses won’t open again, National’s Economic Development and Small Business spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“The wage subsidy has provided support for workers, however a growing number of small businesses now need direct financial assistance from the Government.

“Without support for rent arrears and other mounting costs, more business will remain closed and there will be many more avoidable job losses.

“At the Epidemic Select Committee today we heard that small businesses and landlords are facing mounting costs at a time when they have had little or no income. They face debts around rates, insurance, rent, utilities, equipment leases, and other business costs.

“Grant Robertson promised rent-related assistance five weeks ago but we haven’t seen anything yet.

“Other support, like the business finance guarantee scheme or cashing out tax losses, have not had the desired effect for many businesses with a growing number saying they are not benefiting directly.

“Many businesses feel they are being expected to take on debt despite circumstances being out of their control.

“Landlords and small businesses need government help with rental arrears and cash flow constraints to give them a fighting chance and avoid more job losses.”

