More Certainty Needed To Save Air NZ Jobs

The Government needs to work closely with Air New Zealand to help save jobs on the frontline, National’s Economic Development and Workplace Relations spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“Air New Zealand has publicly announced its intention to reduce its workforce by 30 per cent, which will affect approximately 3,700 employees.

“With $70 million paid out in wage subsidies to Air New Zealand, and thousands of jobs on the line, the Government needs to engage with the airline and work to secure every job possible.

“To help give certainty to Air New Zealand, the Government need to urgently clarify exactly what Level 2 will look like so that the airline can plan for the routes they need, and New Zealanders can look to book flights.

“They also need to give greater certainty about when the Trans-Tasman border might reopen and under what restriction.

“This is a difficult time for many New Zealanders and the staff at Air New Zealand are on the front line of the economic impact of the Government’s COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

“We understand the challenges that Air New Zealand are facing however we want to ensure people are being treated fairly particularly at a time like lockdown.

“I have written to Air New Zealand and Ministers to ensure they are doing as much as possible to secure jobs.”

