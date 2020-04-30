Parliament

Submission Deadline Extended: Ahuriri Hapū Claims Settlement Bill

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 11:34 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

The Māori Affairs Committee has agreed to extend the submission deadline on the Ahuriri Hapū Claims Settlement Bill.

The original deadline was 1 May 2020 and has now been extended by three weeks until midnight, 22 May 2020.

The committee made this decision after receiving several requests from submitters to extend the deadline.

Ahuriri Hapū are based in and around Napier, in the Hawke’s Bay region. Their area of interest is bounded by the sea to the east, the Kaweka Range to the west, the Ngaruroro River to the south, and the Esk River to the north.

The bill proposes to:

· record the acknowledgements and apology given by the Crown to Ahuriri Hapū in a November 2016 deed of settlement

· give effect to the deed in which the Crown and Ahuriri Hapū agreed to a final settlement of all historical Treaty of Waitangi claims.


Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 22 May 2020.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

