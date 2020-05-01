New Zealand First Welcomes Winter Energy Payment Boost

Fletcher Tabuteau MP

Deputy Leader New Zealand First

Spokesperson for Energy

“New Zealand First is pleased over one million Kiwis on lower incomes will be given some reprieve as we head into the colder months by way of the Government’s Winter Energy Payment boost,” says Deputy Leader for New Zealand First and Spokesperson for Energy, Fletcher Tabuteau.

“It is great news the Winter Energy Payment for 2020 which runs 22 weeks from May 1 to October 1, has been doubled meaning eligible couples and people with dependent children are set to get $63.64 a week and single people $40.91 a week,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“At a time when people are required to spend more time at home consuming more power, this direct payment takes the fear of the electricity bill away for our most vulnerable.”

“New Zealand First has long advocated for more affordable electricity for all consumers, especially for our senior citizens and those on low incomes.

“The Winter Energy Payment is an effective method in which the Government is able put cash directly into the hands of those who most need it,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

