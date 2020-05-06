Marja Lubeck hails the Go Ahead for Matakana Link Road



“I’m expressly pleased to see the Matakana Link Road getting underway.” said Labour List MP, Marja Lubeck today. “The lobbying that NZ First MP, Jenny Marcroft and I did on behalf of the Warkworth community to facilitate the project has paid off with this long awaited announce-ment.”

“The long term benefits that the four lane link road will have for Warkworth and the local econ-omy is a tribute to the Minister for Transport, Phil Twyford as the four lane road will provide transport choices unrealised until now and also help break the bottle neck of the Hill’s Road inter-section.”

“It is heartening to see that the preparatory work will include sound conservation practices to pro-tect and preserve the unique native species along the Link Road route.”

“I’m looking forward to welcoming the project and the preparatory work beginning and continu-ing my advocacy for regional projects like the much anticipated PenLink which is one of the major infra structure projects announced earlier this year..” said Ms Lubeck.





© Scoop Media

