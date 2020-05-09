Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand And Australia Enhance Defence Cooperation In The Fight Against COVID-19

Saturday, 9 May 2020, 4:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Australia and New Zealand have agreed to further strengthen defence cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 on both sides of the Tasman and in our Pacific neighbourhood.

On 7 May 2020, Minister of Defence Ron Mark, held a joint teleconference with Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds, Australian Minister for Defence, and the Hon Melissa Price, Minister for Defence Industry, to discuss responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Zealand is one of Australia’s closest friends and defence partners. Working closely together to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic is creating further avenues to strengthen our bilateral defence relationship,” Minister Reynolds said.

“New Zealand has no better friend than Australia. Our co-operation on supporting our defence industries and our shared experience in emergency response are important components to our strong relationship,” Minister Mark said.

Ministers discussed how Australia and New Zealand are providing support to their respective defence industries, to overcome the challenges caused by COVID-19 so that they can continue to deliver capability to both countries’ defence forces.

“Industry partners are of enduring importance to both the New Zealand and Australian Defence Forces. They provide integral support to ensure our forces are well equipped, capabilities are maintained to a high level and our sites function smoothly,” said Minister Mark.

Ministers shared insights from virtual engagements they had conducted with industry partners over the past several weeks.

“As both countries continue to focus on responding to COVID-19, continued engagement with industry and the sharing of lessons learned will remain a priority for us, especially in the area of defence science and technology,” said Minister Price.

Ministers emphasised the importance of the Closer Economic Relations Agreement and the Australia and New Zealand Government Procurement Agreement, which creates and maintains a single ANZ government procurement market.

There are opportunities for competitive ANZ suppliers to demonstrate their ability to offer value for money and provide quality goods and services in support of industry capability development in both countries. It also reduces the cost of doing business for both government and industry.

Ministers noted that New Zealand companies qualify as local industry under specific industry programs.

Ministers agreed that building Australia and New Zealand’s defence industries would remain a priority throughout the recovery from COVID-19, with opportunities for Australian and New Zealand businesses to work together.

“Close industrial engagement is in our mutual interest noting the importance of resilient global supply chains for all,” Minister Price said.

“We discussed how companies like Hawker Pacific and Airbus Australia Pacific play a crucial role in supporting both Australia and New Zealand’s defence forces during this time.”

Ministers acknowledged the important role both defence forces were playing in Australia and New Zealand’s respective all-of-government responses to COVID-19, including concurrently supporting partners in the Pacific impacted by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

“Our collective response to these crises provides a strong demonstration of the value of interoperability between our defence forces,” said Minister Mark.

Ministers Reynolds and Mark reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing closely coordinated efforts to support our Pacific family during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The Pacific is our home, and we are committed to working together to support the sovereign capabilities of Pacific countries in our collective response to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Minister Reynolds.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On One Of The Shadows Over Level Two

For many New Zealanders, the imminent shift to Level Two is going to be a momentous occasion. Here’s another looming landmark likely to be just as important : the moment when our 12 weeks of access to the wage subsidy scheme finally runs out. That scheme has been the bubble protecting many of us from the full blast of the Covid-19 economic crisis. Even next week, these concerns( about what life beyond the wage subsidy will feel like) seem bound to influence just how the Level Two freedoms play out... More>>

 

Covid-19 Response: New Legal Framework As Move To Alert Level 2 Considered

A new law providing a legal framework for Covid-19 Alert Level 2 will be introduced and debated next week. “The changes will ensure that controls on gatherings of people and physical distancing are still enforceable,” Attorney-General David Parker ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 