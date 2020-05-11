Hospitality To Open Under ANZAC Day-style Rules In COVID Alert Level 2

The Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Kris Faafoi, has confirmed that bars and pubs will be able to open once New Zealand moves to COVID Alert Level 2 so long as they make sure they seat patrons and serve them food with their drinks.

Bars and pubs will be allowed to open under COVID Alert Level 2 on Thursday under the following rules:

1) Patrons must be seated.

2) Patrons must be served a meal, not just drinks.

3) Serving staff must stick to serving specific tables.

4) Establishments must ensure no more than 10 people per booking.

5) Establishments cannot accommodate more than 100 people

6) Establishments must ensure safe spacing between seated groups.

“The Government understands that the hospitality sector needs to get back up and running after weeks of lockdown, but we need to do it carefully to ensure we don’t lose the success New Zealand has had in the fight against COVID-19,” Kris Faafoi said.

“This is about giving pubs and bars the chance to get back to business under Alert Level 2, under ANZAC Day-style rules and in a similar way to restaurants and cafes. But we need people to act responsibly and with the understanding that COVID is still amongst us and can be easily spread.

“So, if you decide to go to the pub when we move to Level 2, please keep your distance and don’t socialise in the way you might normally when you pop to your local for a drink.

“These ANZAC-style, food-first rules of trade will be reviewed next week,” Kris Faafoi said.

© Scoop Media

