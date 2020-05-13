Parliament: Oral Questions - 13 May 2020

Covid-19 Response: NZ Will Be At Alert Level 2 From Thursday 14 May
The Government has announced that New Zealand can safely move out of Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 May.
Until then, we're still at Alert Level 3, and all Alert Level 3 guidance and restrictions apply.
Cabinet has decided to phase in some aspects of Alert Level 2 in order to manage the risk of stepping down Alert Levels.... More>>
ALSO:
Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced
Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>
ALSO:
Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans
Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>
ALSO:
Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand
There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3
As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>
ALSO:
The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery
The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>
ALSO:
Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding
Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid
Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>
ALSO:
- NZ Govt - Prime Minister’s remarks on COVID-19 alert level decision - PM Announces Date For Move To Alert Level 3
- National - More Support Needed For Schools And ECE - Groundwork Not Done To Lift Lockdown
- ACT - Good Call, Now Set Clear Rules And Support Level 3 Losers - No Analysis Of Business Failures From Extra Week Of Lockdown
- EMA - Relief At Alert Level 3 But It’s A Long Way From Business As Usual
- Road Transport Forum - Alert Level Change Opens Up More Freight, But Delay Disappointing
- Kapiti Coast District Council - Mayor Urges Kāpiti Residents Not To Lose Sight Of Gains Made Against COVID-19
- Thames Coromandel District Council - Preparing For Life At Alert Level 3
- Wellington Chamber Of Commerce - Level 3 Decision Is The Sensible Move, Says Wellington Chamber And Business Central
- Gordon Campbell - On Why We Should Extend The Lockdown - On The Search For Covid-19 Vaccines, And Our Media Woes - On The Rationing Of PPE Gear, Masks And Everything Else - On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission - On The Changes Hitting The Economy, Work, And The Benefit System - On Buying Ventilators, And Expanding The Testing For Covid-19 - On Our (Fatal?) Shortage Of Ventilators - On Australia’s Callousness, And Grandparents As Parents Amid Covid-19 - On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now
- Science Media Centre - Buying And Selling At Level 3 - Expert Reaction
Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes
New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>
Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released
The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>
ALSO:
Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts
Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>
ALSO: