Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Budget 2020: Rebuilding Tourism Together

Thursday, 14 May 2020, 2:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

A $400 million targeted Tourism Recovery Fund, alongside the extension of the Wage Subsidy Scheme and a domestic tourism campaign, assist the industry to recover and restart, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today

“This targeted package will go over and above the Government’s broad-based support of businesses and workers, and reflects the importance of tourism to Aotearoa, our economy and our people,” Kelvin Davis said.

“When forming this response package, my colleagues and I carefully considered feedback from industry. Initial, wide-ranging consultation identified a strong desire for a deep look at the future of tourism, but also significant short-term pressures because of COVID-19.

“There were strong calls for further support for staff costs, the extension to the Wage Subsidy Scheme announced today will also help businesses cover staffing costs and protect jobs, while we ramp up a domestic tourism campaign.

“Throughout our response to COVID-19 we have had to be nimble and flexible. The establishment of the $400 million Tourism Recovery Fund enables us to deliver various support mechanisms to the industry under one umbrella.

“This will fund a domestic tourism campaign. Tourism New Zealand has this week begun work to showcase New Zealand on social media promoting safe travel to New Zealanders. Further domestic activity will roll out soon, including a nationwide campaign.

“This package is designed to help the tourism sector at this point of our journey together. As we move through our recovery we will look at what further support we may need to provide in the days to come.

“Just as we all worked together to fight COVID-19, we will now work together to rebuild a sustainable tourism industry that we can all benefit from,” Kelvin Davis said.

The response package includes:

Tourism Transitions Programme

This programme will deliver advice and support for either pivoting a business towards the domestic and Australian market, hibernating a firm, or other options.

Tourism New Zealand (TNZ) will provide customer insight and views of overseas market conditions to help businesses make good decisions about their futures. NZ Māori Tourism will also be supported through this fund to deliver the Transitions Programme directly to its stakeholders.

Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme

Some of our key tourism assets, in the form of attractions and amenities, play a vital part in our domestic tourism offering and our international brand as a tourist destination. Some of these are at risk due to the effects of COVID-19 and if lost, could slow down either the national or regional recoveries, and have a major impact on some communities. This fund will identify those strategic assets and provide them with the protection and assistance they need so they will not be lost.

Tourism Recovery Ministers Group

This will be established to oversee the Tourism Recovery Package, and the tourism industry’s recovery. Members are expected to include Ministers of Tourism, Finance, Māori Development, Conservation, and the Under Secretary of Regional Economic Development.

New Zealand Futures Tourism Taskforce

This public-private taskforce will lead the thinking on the future of tourism in New Zealand. It will consist of cross-government and tourism sector representatives and will prioritise the current and future issues that will shape and impact tourism, and lead recommendations on further policy and regulatory reform in the sector.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year.
The centrepiece of Budget 2020, Rebuilding Together, is the establishment of a $50 billion COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund which will target stimulus investment at protecting existing jobs, creating new ones and provide support for workers to retrain and for business to survive as well as targeting support to those sectors most affected by the virus. ... More>>

ALSO:




 
 

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Cuts: Changes To Remuneration Authority Act

Hon Chris Hipkins Minister of State Services The Government will today introduce legislation that will enable the Remuneration Authority to make temporary reductions to the salaries of elected politicians and senior public officials. In April, the ... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 