Budget 2020: Rebuilding Together

Thursday, 14 May 2020, 2:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

· $50bn fund to deliver COVID response and economic recovery plan at centre of jobs budget

· $4bn business support package, including targeted $3.2bn wage subsidy extension

· $3bn infrastructure investment and 8,000 public house build programme to boost productivity and create jobs

· $1.4bn for trades and apprenticeships training package

· $1bn environmental jobs package

· $3.3bn new funding to strengthen core services including health and education

The $50 billion fund being announced today will grow jobs and support New Zealanders and the economy through the effects of COVID-19 and the global recession.

At this Budget, the COVID Response and Recovery Fund will invest in a targeted wage subsidy extension, free training and apprenticeships, an 8,000 state and transitional house build programme, $3bn for infrastructure development, job-rich environmental projects and support for SMEs, exporters and entrepreneurs to grow the economy.

“Today is about jobs. It’s about creating new jobs and it’s about preparing people for new jobs,” Grant Robertson said.

New Treasury forecasts incorporating the fiscal stimulus announced today show:

· Up to 140,000 jobs saved over the next two years, and employment growth of 370,000 supported over four years.

· Unemployment can be reduced from a peak of 9.6% in June 2020 to the current 4.2% rate within two years

· The economy could start growing again in the year beginning 1 July 2020

· The Government is planning a similar return-to-surplus track to the previous Government following the GFC and Canterbury earthquakes

“We are doing what it takes to cushion the blow, support businesses and workers, and position the economy for recovery. We’re answering calls for significant new investment as we face up this 1-in-100 year global shock and rebuild together,” Grant Robertson said.

“We can do this because we went hard and early with our health response. Due to the amazing work of all 5 million New Zealanders during lockdown, our economic recovery is getting a head start.”

Investments totalling $13.9 billion have already been made from the fund to fight the virus and cushion the blow. Cabinet has agreed a further $15.9 billion of investments to continue the immediate response and kickstart the economy, leaving $20.2 billion remaining for future investment.

Careful economic management means this is affordable, with New Zealand remaining with one of the lowest debt positions among advanced economies. The Budget also sets out a path back to surplus similar to the previous Government following the GFC and Canterbury earthquakes.

Significant investments from the Fund are being announced today alongside $3.3 billion in the Budget to ensure essential public services like health, education and domestic violence services continue to receive the funding they need to meet pressures like population growth.

“Strong public services have underpinned our success in controlling COVID-19. We need our health and education systems more now than ever as we recover and rebuild.”

Fiscal outlook – supporting the economy and a path back to surplus

The Government has decided to go hard against the economic impact of COVID-19 by using its strong balance sheet to cushion the blow for households and businesses. This is possible because of our careful economic management before COVID-19, Grant Robertson said.

OBEGAL deficits will average 9.3% of GDP, or $28 billion, from 2020 to 2022 as the Government injects funding into households and the private sector to support businesses and jobs. Careful economic management will see the deficit reduced to 1.3% of GDP, or $4.9 billion by June 2024.

“It is then possible that the Government books return to surplus from 2024/25,” Grant Robertson said. Treasury projections show a deficit of just 0.7% of GDP in 2024/25, moderating to 0.2% and 0.1% in 2026 and 2027, before a surplus of 0.1% of GDP in 2028.

“We know from the previous Government’s experience with six years of deficits and a small surplus in the seventh year following the GFC and Canterbury earthquakes, that these projections are sensitive. We are targeting a surplus in a similar period of time as we respond to a 1-in-100 year shock.”

Running operating deficits to support households and businesses means core Crown expenses peak at 38.7% of GDP in 2020, before falling back to 30.2% in 2024. The Government has decided to keep tax revenue steady at just under 30% of GDP.

This means investments to grow the economy will be funded through long-term borrowing. The Treasury forecasts net core Crown debt to rise to a peak of 53.6% in 2023 and 2024 before the growing economy then allows the Government to start funding repayments.

“New Zealand is in one of the best positions in the world to cushion the blow of COVID-19 through long-term borrowing at historically low interest rates – we can currently lock-in ten year bonds at an annual rate of below 1.0%. Importantly, interest costs will stay low at only 1.2% of GDP when net debt peaks – the same as last year when net debt was 19% of GDP,” Grant Robertson said.

“At its peak, net debt will be 30 percentage points below the average for advanced economies pre-COVID. It is forecast to remain lower than New Zealand’s most recent peak of 54.8% of GDP in 1992.

“Governments around the world are responding the same way. Analysts expect Australia’s net debt to also rise to between 50% and 60% of GDP, while the UK Government forecasts it staying over 90%.

“That shows what a good position our economy is in to be able to go hard against COVID-19, position for recovery and rebuild together.”

Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year.
The centrepiece of Budget 2020, Rebuilding Together, is the establishment of a $50 billion COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund which will target stimulus investment at protecting existing jobs, creating new ones and provide support for workers to retrain and for business to survive as well as targeting support to those sectors most affected by the virus. ... More>>

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

MP Pay Cuts: Changes To Remuneration Authority Act

Hon Chris Hipkins Minister of State Services The Government will today introduce legislation that will enable the Remuneration Authority to make temporary reductions to the salaries of elected politicians and senior public officials. In April, the ... More>>

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

