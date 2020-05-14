More Than $900 Million To Support Māori As We Rebuild Together

The Government will invest over $900 million in response to COVID-19 to support our whānau, tamariki and all Māori so we can rebuild together, Māori ministers announced today.

“We know that the effects of COVID-19 have impacted on Māori, and today’s announcement is about working with our people and our many providers to restart and repair our communities,” Minister of Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta said.

Growing Māori job opportunities

Employment Minister Willie Jackson said today’s Budget has been a significant and much needed investment in employment and skills training.

“He Poutama Rangatahi, Mana in Mahi and Māori Cadetships have received significant funding boosts to grow their reach,” Willie Jackson said.

“We also heard from iwi and Māori that they wanted to work with the Government to grow employment opportunities in the regions.

“We have listened and today have announced the establishment of a $50 million Māori trades training fund, which is part of a wider Māori Employment Package of more than $200 million Government will work in partnership with iwi and Māori to help grow job opportunities in the regions together,” Willie Jackson said.

Boosting Whānau Ora

Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare said health and wellbeing was the first priority and that is why an extra $19 million was allocated to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies as the country moved into Alert level 4.

“Whānau Ora moved swiftly and effectively, delivering over 122,000 care packages and supporting close to 160,000 whānau in response to the effects of COVID 19,” Peeni Henare said.

“Today, we build on the work Whānau Ora and the Government have achieved together.

“We are providing Whānau Ora with a further $136 million to continue to deliver the support whānau need on the ground and in the communities who need it the most. This funding will be made available for different purposes across the current and the next two financial years as we work together to understand the full impact of COVID-19 on our whānau,” Peeni Henare said.

Supporting Kōhanga, Māori learners and revitalising te reo Māori

Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said securing the future of tamariki, tikanga and te reo is important as we respond to COVID-19, and recover as a people.

“Kōhanga Reo always have and always will play an important part in securing our future as Māori. For too long they have not been acknowledged for the important role they play in educating our tamariki, in the revitalisation of our language and in improving the wellbeing of whānau,” Kelvin Davis said.

“Today we announced an extra $200 million of funding for Te Kōhanga Reo. This will help ensure kaiako are adequately paid and learning facilities are in good condition in order to support the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

“All together, Māori education has had a $400 million dollar increase in funding, which will support Māori learners and whānau to reconnect and succeed in education,” Kelvin Davis said.

Recognising Māori NGOs and tackling Māori housing challenges

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta said iwi organisations and Māori non-government organisations have done an outstanding job in helping Whānau through COVID-19.

“We know there is still more work to do as our communities rebuild their lives. That is why we have announced an extra $11 million specifically targeted at these groups so they are able to do more for our most vulnerable whānau,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“COVID-19 has highlighted the need for the Government to invest more into Māori and iwi housing innovation.

“This Budget provides an extra $40 million which will go a long way in helping us tackle the housing challenges Māori face through our MAIHI (Māori and Iwi Housing Initiative) programme,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“We are very proud of the support we have been able to provide to Māori, iwi, Whānau Ora, Kōhanga, our community organisations, our ākonga and to whānau up and down Aotearoa,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“COVID-19 has taught us that when the Government and Māori work together, putting our people at the centre of everything we do, we can achieve great things together,” Kelvin Davis said.

“Today’s $900 million investment shows our commitment to working together, our commitment to helping our whānau and our commitment to protecting the future for all Māori,” Kelvin Davis said.

All initiatives included in the Māori Package:

Vote Title Total Arts, Culture Heritage Te Matatini 2.43 Arts, Culture Heritage Waitangi National Trust - Surviving the Effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic 4 Justice Whānau Protect – Expanding National Home Safety under COVID-19 5.98 Arts, Culture Heritage Matauranga Māori Te Awe Kotuku Fund 20 Māori Development Building Sustainable and Resilient Communities through Increasing the Capability and Capacity of Māori Organisations 11.232 Māori Development Māori Arts and Crafts Institute 7.64 Māori Development Māori Media Sector: Supporting News and Current Affairs Capacity 3.5 Māori Development Supporting Employment Opportunities and Development through Cadetships 22.749 Māori Development Whānau Ora: Supporting the Immediate and Near-Term Recovery of Whānau from COVID-19 136.087 Housing and Urban Development Te Maihi o te Whare Māori – Māori and Iwi Housing Innovation (MAIHI) 40 Education Maintaining Kōhanga Reo Viability During the Post-COVID 19 Rebuilding Phase 99.956 Education Supporting Māori Learners And Te Reo Māori Post Covid-19 200 Education Early Intervention: Te Kohanga Reo – Learning Support Initiative And Targeted Covid-19 Response 2.839 Tourism Recovery Fund Māori Tourism 10 Business, Innovation and Employment Expanding the impact of Vision Mātauranga 33 Business, Innovation and Employment Māori Apprenticeships Fund 50 Māori Development Strengthening infrastructure for delivering Te Reo Māori language revitalisation outcomes 2.196 Education Supporting Te Kohanga Reo Cost Pressures for Staffing 93.37 Business, Innovation and Employment He Poutama Rangatahi 121 Social Development Continuing He Poutama Taitamariki For Young People 11.841 Business, Innovation and Employment Industry Policy: Covid-19 Recovery And Transformation Package 41.4 Total 911.580

