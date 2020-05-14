Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Speech: ACT Leader's Budget Address

Thursday, 14 May 2020, 5:20 pm
Speech: ACT New Zealand

David Seymour - MP for Epsom, ACT Leader

Mr Speaker, many countries have faced the challenge of rebuilding from destruction. There are two basic strategies they can take.

One is the path this Government is going down. It’s trying to plan the economy from the Beehive. I have no doubt that the MPs on the government benches are sincere. They really do believe they can get New Zealanders back to work by spending money better than the people who earned it.

The other path is an outward looking recovery led by private sector job growth.

The record of history is crystal clear. Countries that look inward for jobs and growth find neither. Those that replace the private plans of five million people with their own blunt plan make us poorer, not richer.

This Budget throws so much money at so many problems. By doing so, it will make us poorer, not richer.

The problem is poor-quality spending. Look at some of the problems this Government is throwing money at.

There is $5 billion for KiwiBuild 2, or Kainga Ora, as they call it. You’d think they might have learned from the first time.

There is a $4.6 billion blow out on trains and ferries. That’s Winston Peters’ bauble this year. If you thought he was outdated, now the Government is buying boats and trains.

There’s $1 billion for some New Zealanders to go bush. Some of them will plant pine trees. Some of them will eradicate wilding pines. Others will try to cull wallabies without the centrefire semi-automatic firearms that the Government banned, or will they be exempt?

There’s a $400 million tourism fund, but the Tourism Minister’s press release tells us nothing about how it will be spent. That’s not surprising when the Tourism Minister told the Epidemic Response Committee that he cannot define tourism.

There is over $200 million dollars to send the message that parents are not responsible for feeding their own children.

Sadly, those kids will learn the hard way that there is no such thing as a free lunch. They will grow up in a New Zealand with triple the debt we had just a year ago.

Public debt will rise by $124 billion, or $70,000 per household.

They will pay for this Government that cannot imagine a better response than throwing money at every problem.

The other problem is what’s not in this budget.

There’s no focus on public health or smart borders.

Our economy was devastated by a blunt and expensive response to COVID-19. We cannot afford to do it again. We should be asking Taiwan how they managed only six deaths among 23 million people and no lockdown.

The number one initiative in this Budget should have been investment in public health and smart borders so the private sector can get back to work with certainty.

The Treasury forecasts assume there is no COVID-19 restrictions by April next year. That’s hopeful! With no priority given to a public health upgrade and smart borders, it is verging on delusional.

ACT’s Alternative Budget proposes tax cuts. There are two ways to deliver fiscal stimulus to the economy. One is to tax, borrow, and spend. The other is to take less in the first place.

ACT’s Alternative Budget delivers $6 billion in stimulus by cutting GST to 10 percent for one year. It delivers a permanent $3 billion a year middle-income tax cut.

The other thing that’s missing is a plan to unleash private sector job growth. The commitment to business support is measured in the millions, the Government’s pet projects in the billions.

There is no commitment to balancing the books. The Treasury forecast not only tells us the Government will borrow $124 billion, it tells us that it will still be running deficits in 2024.

ACT’s Alternative Budget would not only cut taxes but balance the budget by 2024. We would borrow ‘only’ $40 billion, saving New Zealanders $100 billion in debt.

There’s also no commitment to dealing with the red tape and regulation that holds New Zealanders back. Take the Resource Management Act. The Government recently discovered what the private sector already knows: it’s damn difficult to get stuff done under the RMA.

So the Government has a plan: it is going to exempt its own projects from the RMA.

ACT’s Alternative Budget replaces the RMA with the Productivity Commission’s proposal, Better Urban Planning.

To create a job, an employer has to take a chance. Employment carries costs and risks. Getting unemployment down rapidly in a fluid situation means lots of risks taken to create lots of jobs.

ACT’s Alternative Budget removes that risk by extending 90-day trials to 12 months and placing a three year moratorium on minimum wage increases.

Creating jobs needs capital. There is more capital overseas than in New Zealand. The Government’s decision to restrict foreign direct investment is devastating for countries trying to create jobs.

ACT’s Alternative Budget would lift restrictions on foreign direct investment from OECD countries so that the economy can get back to growth.

Mr Speaker, there are two roads for any country facing economic destruction.

This Government has chosen the path that has never worked anywhere. Turning inwards and trying to run the economy from the Beehive.

If it’s a bad strategy normally, it’s a terrible strategy with the Government we’ve got now.

This is the Government that has delivered just 0.3 percent of its flagship KiwiBuild programme.

Jacinda Ardern’s first promise as Labour leader, Auckland light rail, has now been put on hold.

Child poverty, the PM’s raison d'être in politics, has become worse on her watch.

Fees Free failed to increase the number of tertiary students.

It’s a bad idea for a competent Government to plan an economy, but it’s a terrible idea for this one to.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year.
The centrepiece of Budget 2020, Rebuilding Together, is the establishment of a $50 billion COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund which will target stimulus investment at protecting existing jobs, creating new ones and provide support for workers to retrain and for business to survive as well as targeting support to those sectors most affected by the virus. ... More>>

Grant Robertson Speech: Budget 2020

ALSO:



 
 

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Cuts: Changes To Remuneration Authority Act

Hon Chris Hipkins Minister of State Services The Government will today introduce legislation that will enable the Remuneration Authority to make temporary reductions to the salaries of elected politicians and senior public officials. In April, the ... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 