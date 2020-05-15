A Modern Approach To Night Classes

New funding to boost Government-funded Adult and Community Education (ACE) will give more than 11,000 New Zealanders more opportunities to learn, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

“This includes a modern approach to rebuilding night classes, which were slashed in the middle of our last economic crisis in 2010,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Budget 2020 included a $16 million boost to Adult and Community Education to help providers meet the increased needs for training and upskilling.

“It will expand courses to better support people displaced from work and facing barriers to entering the labour market, and people experiencing social isolation.

“It’s the Government’s strong view that people of all ages deserve opportunities to learn throughout their lives.

“With this funding boost, New Zealanders will have access to more courses throughout the country, including night classes.

“This could include courses that build digital knowledge – which is increasingly essential in the modern world, foundational courses that give people opportunities in areas with skills shortages, and courses for people who can feel isolated.

“ACE is accessible, inclusive and tends to be relatively inexpensive, which reduces barriers to participation and provides pathways to employment and further education and training.

“Based on current levels of funding and the number of learners currently accessing Government-funded ACE, we expect this initiative to benefit up to 11,300 New Zealanders.

“The funding will also support the ongoing operation of ACE Aotearoa who play an important leadership and co-ordination role across the sector and will help ensure the effective implementation of this initiative throughout New Zealand,” Chris Hipkins said.

