Tailored Help Supports New Type Of Jobseeker - Report

Friday, 15 May 2020, 9:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government’s expanded services to support people into jobs will help an emerging cohort of New Zealanders impacted by COVID-19. The impacted group are relatively younger, have a proportionately low benefit history and have comparatively higher incomes than most who seek support, as captured in a report published today from MSD.

‘Composition of Jobseeker work-ready grants during lockdown in NZ’ highlights a greater cross section of society affected by COVID-19. The report covers jobseeker data over the period of April 2020, most of which was in lockdown Level 4, compared to the previous year.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said New Zealand was not immune to the global economic shock caused by COVID-19 and had acted quickly to respond to greater welfare needs.

“At every step in our response we’ve taken an evidence-based approach: to fight the virus, keep people connected to jobs, rebuild our economy, and provide welfare support and interventions that work for those who need it.

“This analysis further underpins our work to deal to the virus quickly and get New Zealand moving again.”

Of the 38,960 of new job seekers during the lockdown:

· 46% had little or no previous benefit history, compared to 26% last year

· They were higher earners – those earning $585 a week or more outstripped those earning less or with no previous income

· 4,718 were New Zealanders returning home as the virus swept the globe, compared to 424 last year – that’s a 10-fold yearly increase

· 65% were NZ European, Other, or unspecified ethnic groups, compared to 48% last year

· Maōri job seekers decreased as a proportion of job seekers to 27%, compared to 42% last year

· 45% were in their 20s, compared to 37% last year

“While these numbers may continue to be dwarfed by the 1.6 million jobs supported by the nearly $11 billion wage subsidy, they will continue to grow, following an international trend we’ve seen in the likes of the US, UK and Australia,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“This is why we have increased our focus on employment services in all our service centres, across New Zealand. Under the move to Level 2, 120 sites will offer the same functions as the 35 employment centres under alert levels 3 and 4.

“MSD has recorded 6,648 exits into employment in March and 3,065 in April and so far, to date 1509 in May much of which were under alert levels 3 and 4.

“The Keep New Zealand Working online job recruitment tool on the MSD website that connects workers and employers directly has been visited by 91,000 people, with over 7,300 jobs listed so far.

Carmel Sepuloni said there is also a fast-tracking process for some job seekers applicants – namely those who need less support and want to engage with the job market quickly.

“The Rapid Return to Work service implemented also aims to support people with a return-to-work solution particularly suited to those who have recently been displaced from their employment or are new to receiving a benefit.

“We will continue to go hard in our COVID-19 response to rebuild together.”

You can find the report at: https://www.msd.govt.nz/about-msd-and-our-work/publications-resources/statistics/covid-19/index.html

Gordon Campbell: On Budget 2020

Welcome to the breadline. Treasury’s best case scenario sees unemployment reaching 9.8% by September and yet… the coalition government seems to have decided it can afford the blowout in welfare numbers only by paying out those benefits at their current meagre levels, and nothing beyond them. Therefore, Budget 2020 offers nothing for vulnerable beneficiaries and their families beyond the $25 a week pittance it conceded earlier on. (Ironically, while the virus has just reminded us of the value of our public health system, the people who lost their jobs from Covid-19 will almost certainly not be able to afford to visit their GPs in future.) More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Cuts: Changes To Remuneration Authority Act

Hon Chris Hipkins Minister of State Services The Government will today introduce legislation that will enable the Remuneration Authority to make temporary reductions to the salaries of elected politicians and senior public officials. In April, the ... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Level 2: Up To 50 To Be Allowed At Funerals – If Strict Public Health Measures Are In Place

The Government has emphasised the significant risk of COVID-19 spreading at funerals and tangihanga and the extra personal responsibility required to limit the spread, as it expands the number of people allowed to attend at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

