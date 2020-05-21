New Board Appointed At Stats NZ

Ensuring that Stats NZ’s direction and strategy best supports government policy decisions will be a key focus for a new Governance Advisory Board announced today by the Minister for Statistics, James Shaw.

The new Governance Advisory Board will provide strategic advice to Stats NZ to ensure it is meeting New Zealand’s data needs now and in the future. It is modelled on, and will operate in a similar manner to, the Board that advises the Treasury.

“From public health to the impacts of the global pandemic on people’s lives to the greenhouse gas emissions causing climate change, good quality data is essential for decision making – not just by government, but also by organisations, businesses and individuals across New Zealand. The Board will play a crucial role in maintaining New Zealanders’ high level of trust and confidence in Stats NZ and the data it produces,” James Shaw said.

The Governance Advisory Board follows the announcement in last week’s Budget that there would be a significant boost in funding for the next Census, which will take place in 2023.

“We have now allocated a total of $210 million to run the next Census, a two thirds increase on what the previous government provided for the last Census. The additional funding will put thousands more staff in the field and boost engagement with NGOs, churches, Iwi and hapū, and other organisations with deep connections in their respective communities to drive up Census response rates,” James Shaw said.

The Governance Advisory Board’s principal role will be to advise and sometimes challenge Stats NZ’s CEO and Executive Leadership Team on matters of strategy, capability and performance.

“Stats NZ is vital to making sure the changes happening across New Zealand, whether in the economy or in people’s lives, are visible and understood in a way that means we can target policies at the right places. It also does a fantastic job at presenting data and sharing it with the public, which helps to open up the policymaking process. The new advisory board will help guide that work for years to come,” James Shaw said.

The six members of the new Governance Advisory Board are Vic Crone (Chair), Lillian Grace, Māui Hudson, John Martin, Nicki Crauford, and Te Rau Kupenga. The Stats NZ CE, Mark Sowden, and the Chair of the new Risk and Assurance Committee, Wendy Venter, will also sit on the Board.

The statutory responsibilities of the Chief Executive and Government Statistician remain unchanged.

© Scoop Media

